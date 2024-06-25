Lily Collins debuts a bob: 5 other celebrity haircuts to inspire your next chop

Lily Collins has debuted a dramatic new bob hairstyle.

The Emily In Paris star, 35, attended the premiere of horror film Maxxxine in Los Angeles, rocking a chin-length bob with a swooping side part.

She paired her new look with a pale blue Schiaparelli blazer and wrap skirt, worn with an oversized gold necklace featuring the brand’s signature eye motif.

Before the premiere, Collins posted a picture of her long locks on Instagram, with the caption: “Good(bye) hair day”, hinting at her upcoming chop.

There’s nothing quite like a fresh trim for the summer season – if you’re tired of your current look and ready for a change, a new haircut could be exactly what you need.

However, finding the perfect style is no mean feat – and there’s nothing worse than committing to a big change and then realising you hate it. That’s why it pays to take inspiration from a celeb look that you love and can be sure will suit you.

Collin’s chic bob is ideal for a summer chop – but if you’re looking for something a bit different, check out these buzzy celeb styles…

1. Zendaya’s full fringe

A full fringe is no small change to make. But as Challengers star Zendaya proves, it is a risk that can really pay off. The way you get your fringe cut will depend entirely on your hair type and texture, so it’s worth having a consultation with a hairdresser before making any drastic changes.

To capture Zendaya’s look, ask for a full fringe with some face-framing pieces to make the style blend effortlessly into the rest of your hair. This will also make it easier to grow your fringe out (if you decide to down the line) so it shouldn’t be as intimidating to commit to the chop.

2. Margot Robbie’s lob

If you didn’t want to go for as an extreme a chop as Collins, take note out of Margot Robbie’s book and try the ‘lob’, or ‘long bob’.

Just as chic as shorter bob styles but not as statement as a chin-skimming style, this hair length is ideal for those who want to be able to tie their hair back but don’t want to spend hours styling their locks every morning.

The perfect lob will just skim your collarbones and have plenty of movement at the ends. Steer clear of a blunt cut if you want your ends to look bouncy and light.

3. Jennifer Aniston’s side-parted crop

Although middle partings have reigned supreme for the last several years, side partings are very surely coming back into favour. If you don’t want a cut that is going to be too drastic, you can take a few inches off the ends and style your hair to the side for a fresh look without the commitment.

Jennifer Aniston’s shoulder-length bob is one of the haircuts that looks best with a side parting, as it’s extremely easy to achieve but has a refined elegance to it. If you currently have long locks but fancy a bigger change, or have some damaged ends that need to go, this is the cut to convince you to go short.

4. Dua Lipa’s grown-out curtain bangs

Dua Lipa’s hairstyles have to be some of the most talked about in the celeb world, and she always manages to nail every look. From her past blonde bob to her current deep cherry red style, there’s no haircut that she can’t master.

Her current hairstyle features long, grown-out curtain bangs that work perfectly to add some shape around the face without being too layered or feathery. If you have a fairly blunt cut at the moment and want a little more texture without going short, this style of bangs will serve you well.

Plus, if you like to wear your hair tied up often, they will work to frame the face and create a softer-looking updo for when you don’t fancy the slicked-back look.

5. JLo’s ‘old money’ layers

‘Old money’ hairstyles are the latest craze to hit TikTok. Referring to vintage, refined styles that have an air of luxury, this look is all about glamour. Jennifer Lopez’s volumised and full layered style is an example on how to channel this look on longer hair.

Opt for layers throughout your hair with plenty of texture and framing around the front to achieve her look. But be warned, this type of cut will probably take some styling to look its best. Use a round blow dryer brush after washing to capture the bouncy and full old money finish.