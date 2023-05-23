Lily-Rose Depp’s most incredible red carpet looks, as she dazzles at Cannes

Lily-Rose Depp is at the Cannes Film Festival to promote drama series The Idol – and she’s been embracing the classic little black dress look.

The 23-year-old stars opposite Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) as an up-and-coming pop star in the new Sky Atlantic show with Euphoria director Sam Levinson.

Appearing at a photocall, the daughter of Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis wore a black A-line minidress, which looks to be Chanel – the label she’s been a brand ambassador for since 2015 – teamed with matching slingback heels and sunglasses.

At the series premiere on Monday, she chose a vintage piece from the French fashion house, the black sequinned minidress with tuxedo detailing and a blue corsage first seen on the autumn/winter 1994 catwalk.

With a pair of stylish stars for parents and a long-standing partnership with Chanel, it’s no surprise the actor always impresses with her fashion choices at high-profile events.

These are some of Lily-Rose Depp’s best red carpet fashion moments…

Met Gala 2016

For her first Met Gala – themed Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology – Depp wore a look from the Chanel haute couture collection.

Designed by Karl Lagerfeld, the white chiffon halterneck gown and matching bomber jacket were embellished with rows of metal and wooden beads.

Met Gala 2017

The following year, Depp donned another Chanel haute couture gown, this time eschewing her usual black and white colour palette.

The hot pink strapless dress had a full skirt and silver floral embroidery on the bodice.

Cannes 2017

The actor opted for a Grecian-style white dress with gold detailing from the Chanel resort collection to attend Cannes in 2017.

Walking the red carpet at the premiere of Ismael’s Ghosts, Depp teamed the cap-sleeved maxi dress with gold sandals.

The King premiere

At the premiere of The King – the film in which she starred alongside Timothée Chalamet – at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, Depp donned a floaty princess dress.

The lavender Chanel gown featured a ruched bodice and came with a matching scarf.

Bafta party

Embracing the modern flapper look for a pre-Bafta party in 2020, Depp wore a slinky Chanel haute couture minidress.

The strappy, cream knee-length dress was covered in delicate gold beading.

Met Gala 2021

At the 2021 Met Gala, Depp plumped for a pink Chanel two-piece set.

The actor teamed the sequinned bustier and low-slung midi skirt with a black clutch bag and peep-toe heels.