Little Mix release greatest hits album – the band’s fashion has come a long way in 10 years

Little Mix are celebrating their 10 year anniversary by releasing a greatest hits album, Between Us, while also recording five new tracks for the occasion.

The group started as a foursome – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson – with Nelson leaving the band in 2020, due to mental health reasons.

Over the past 10 years, Little Mix has become one of the best-selling girl groups in history, while also becoming the first to win a Brit Award for British Group.

The band came together on The X Factor in a slightly dodgy time for fashion, but in the years that have followed, these women have honed their style as a group – both onstage and on the red carpet…

The early days…

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Originally solo artists, Little Mix were thrust together in 2011, becoming the first band to win The X Factor UK series.

(Ian West/PA)

This came across in their styling – they didn’t have a particularly cohesive look, and were dressed like typical 2011 teens. Although we definitely would’ve loved what they were wearing at the time, the early 2010s won’t necessarily be looked back on as a stellar fashion moment – there were lots of clashing colours and patterns, flashy leggings and ‘interesting’ details such as bow ties and braces flying around.

Finding their feet…

(Yui Mok/PA)

As Little Mix moved away from The X Factor and released their first album in 2012, followed by their second in 2013, their collective look came together a bit more.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

We’re not saying Little Mix became the most polished band out there – this was still the early 2010s, when wet look leggings and sheer panels reigned supreme – but Jade, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jesy wore similar colour schemes, and weren’t quite as sartorially eclectic as they had been on The X Factor.

Finding a more cohesive style…

(Yui Mok/PA)

When Little Mix released Glory Days in 2016 – with the lead single Shout Out To My Ex – their style saw a definite shift. Instead of wearing outfits that looked vaguely related (or not at all), their fashion became much more unified.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, Edwards said their record label had told them to start making a bit more effort with their fashion at one point, so they hired stylists Zack Tate ​​and Jamie McFarland. Thirlwall said: “I think that was the first time when they stepped in where it became individual but cohesive together. Zack and Jamie are a big part of making us look like a slick, sick girl band.”

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Their new look featured themes, be it camo or futuristic armour-style outfits, and they’d often wear different variations to show off their individual personalities.

Coming into their own…

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Towards the end of the 2010s, Little Mix looked well and truly comfortable in their new, more cohesive style. Onstage, it was all about chic athleisurewear – very much in line with trends of the time…

… and offstage, they were experimenting more with their personal style, giving us sophisticated grown-up looks on the red carpet.

Today…

Now a trio – with Edwards and Pinnock both becoming mums in 2021 – another style era has arguably begun for Little Mix.

Their new style feels very ethereal and otherworldly, and with a 2022 tour planned, we’re set to see all kinds of new looks.