London Fashion Week: Everything you need to know about this season

With over 131 designers and groups on the schedule, this season of London Fashion Week (LFW) is set to be a big one.

Labels will be debuting their autumn/winter 2022 collections for the world to see – and it seems like fashion is re-embracing physical shows, with 37 catwalks on the schedule.

And with 66 digital activations planned, there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy fashion week from the comfort of your own home.

Here’s everything you need to know about fashion week coming back to the capital, from February 18-22…

The established names

Some designers have become stalwarts of the LFW schedule, and they’re once again returning to show us their AW22 collections.

If you want a taste of experimental fashion, watch out for Matty Bovan – his runway shows are always a spectacle. Then there’s Molly Goddard, the undisputed queen of froofy dresses, and Halpern – a brand dedicated to bringing a bit of disco and sequins back to fashion.

David Koma can be relied on for a bit of glamour and sex appeal on the runway – and he’s going from strength to strength, now counting Beyonce as a fan.

Richard Quinn is set to return to the runway with another maximalist show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Richard Quinn and Erdem have become mainstays on the schedule, showing us how to do florals in two distinctly different ways.

16Arlington is also coming back to the catwalk after a few seasons of digital presentations – and it’s set to be an emotional show, honouring co-founder Federica Cavenati, who died last year at the age of 28.

The up-and-comers

Of all the big four – including New York, Milan and Paris – London is known as the place where new, buzzy designers can show off their work. We’d argue it’s a bit more open to creativity and new ideas than the stiff upper lips of, say, Paris Fashion Week – and this season has much to be excited about.

We’re particularly looking forward to Nensi Dojaka. The cult label is all about sheer panels and daring cut-outs, and although relatively new on the scene, it’s already been worn by celebs like Zendaya and Jourdan Dunn.

And it’s definitely worth seeing what Ahluwalia does this season for its first-ever runway show. Designer Priya Ahluwalia only launched the brand in 2018, but it’s exploded in popularity – and even won the 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Award for Fashion Design.

The absences

Burberry doesn’t look to have any plans to show at LFW (Aaron Chown/PA)

While the world is slowly getting back to normal, Covid-related delays plaguing supply chains and all the uncertainty around Omicron means there are more designers missing from fashion week schedules than we might be used to.

This season, some of London’s biggest names are giving it a miss, including Victoria Beckham, Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead and JW Anderson.

Burberry – perhaps the biggest draw of London Fashion Week – also has no plans to appear this time, but we’re hoping the brand will surprise us with an unexpected show or digital presentation.