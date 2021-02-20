London Fashion Week: Stephen Jones’ most sculptural hats as he unveils his new collection

He’s designed hats for Dior, Moschino and Marc Jacobs, and his work has been worn by everyone from the Princess Diana to Rihanna: in the world of millinery, it doesn’t get much bigger than Stephen Jones

Now, the hatmaker has unveiled his latest collection at London Fashion Week. Called ‘French Kiss’, it’s a tribute to Jones’ love affair with France.

In a short video, Jones discusses the inspirations behind the collection, and the process of bringing it to life. “For so many people around the world, the myth of France is extraordinary, and a real magnet,” he says. “Once Paris has got to you, there’s no escape.”

The colour scheme is black, pink and red, and hats range from berets to shapes inspired by Napoleon’s bicorne. Particular highlights include the architectural black hat called Bluebell, and the chic beret Bise. The vibe feels vintage, luxurious and extravagant – very much what we’ve come to expect from Jones.

This is hardly the first time Jones has created stunningly architectural hats. The milliner is known for his quirky style, beloved by royals and popstars alike.

From the catwalks of London Fashion Week to the steps of the Met Gala, these are some of Jones’ most jaw-dropping hats…

Rihanna at the 2018 Met Gala

When Rihanna wants a pope-inspired hat to go with her jewel encrusted Maison Margiela outfit for the 2018 Met Gala, who does she call? Stephen Jones, that’s who.

Priyanka Chopra at the 2019 Met Gala

In pre-pandemic years, the weeks leading up to the first Monday in May would have been busy for Jones. In 2019, he was responsible for Priyanka Chopra’s delicately spiky crown…

Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala

…As well as Cardi B’s bejewelled headpiece. The rapper wore a blood red Thom Browne gown with a massive train, topped off with a swimming-cap inspired beaded hat.

A model on the catwalk during the Ryan LO Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week show

With his eccentric designs and pastel colour schemes, Ryan LO’s show is always a highlight of London Fashion Week. Jones regularly provides the headgear for Lo’s collections – such as the gravity-defying fur hats with feathered accents, worn for autumn/winter 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Prince Louis' christening in 2018

The Duchess of Sussex must be a fan of Jones’ hats, as she often wears them for formal occasions. Take Prince Louis’ christening in 2018: Meghan’s olive Ralph Lauren dress was paired with a matching, slanted headpiece by Jones.

Jasmine Guinness wears a Stephen Jones hat to Royal Ascot in 2010

Royal Ascot might ostensibly be about horse racing, but we all know it’s really a chance to show off some fancy hats. Jones’ work often makes an appearance, such as the floral white headpiece Jasmine Guinness wore in 2010.

Models on the catwalk during the Matty Bovan show at London Fashion Week February 2020

Matty Bovan is one of the more experimental designers on the London Fashion Week calendar, and his shows give Jones an opportunity to create something truly wacky. For the finale of Bovan’s autumn/winter 2020 runway, Jones created curtains as elaborate headpieces. He told Vogue of the look: “Why not make your own entrance wherever you go? Now you can!”

For Matty Bovan’s autumn/winter 2018 show, Jones’ creation was similarly OTT: bunches of balloons as headpieces.

Amal and George Clooney at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

It might not involve any balloons, but the hat Amal Clooney wore to the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is one of our favourites, purely because of its bright, sunshine yellow colour.

Stephen Jones and model Erin O'Connor launching London Fashion Week in September 2009

For the launch of London Fashion Week in September 2009, Stephen Jones created an architectural black hat for supermodel Erin O’Connor.

The Princess of Wales wearing a beret in 1982

And finally, it may not be the most sculptural of Jones’ hats, but you can’t deny the chicness of Princess Diana’s two-tone beret.