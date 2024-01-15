Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa lead the stars in red gowns at the Critics Choice Awards

Lipstick shades were the big fashion story to emerge from the Critics Choice Awards, with many of the biggest celebs choosing red outfits for the star-studded ceremony held in Los Angeles.

There were also some bold menswear looks alongside the glitzy gowns, with Jeremy Allen White, Pedro Pascal and Matt Bomer looking dapper.

Here’s our pick of the best-dressed celebs at the Critics Choice Awards…

Margot Robbie

Barbie star Margot Robbie tapped into one of the biggest eveningwear trends of the moment with her rose-covered, off-the-shoulder gown by Balmain.

Emily Blunt

British actor Emily Blunt also chose a rosette-embellished red dress, her shimmering one-shoulder Armani gown topped with floral detailing.

Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa, who sang on the Barbie soundtrack and had a cameo in the film, matched her gown to her cherry red hair.

The singer’s strapless gown with beautiful ruched detailing was created by Prada.

America Ferrera

Also a member of the Barbie cast, America Ferrera – recipient of the SeeHer award for gender representation on screen – chose a chocolate brown sequinned column dress by Alberta Ferretti for the occasion.

Rosmund Pike

British actor Rosamund Pike dazzled in a Seventies-inspired aqua blue sequinned gown by Rodarte which featured a rosette detail on the waist.

Billie Eilish

Also representing the Barbie cinematic family, Billie Eilish displayed her usual kooky style.

The What Was I Made For? singer wore a black Thom Browne corseted midi dress over a white shirt, the hem of which trailed onto the red carpet.

Charles Melton

May December star Charles Melton got the red memo, the American actor donning a wine-coloured Valentino suit with a white shirt and skinny black tie.

Jeremy Allen White

Man of the moment Jeremy Allen White was dressed in a black pinstripe suit from Saint Laurent. The Bear actor and Calvin Klein campaign star added a pop of colour with a red floral pin on his lapel.

Pedro Pascal

Last of Us star Pedro Pascal proved that not even an arm injury can cramp his style. The American actor donned a dove grey ensemble complete with matching sling.

Matt Bomer

Most recently seen starring alongside Bradley Cooper in Maestro, American actor Matt Bomer went bold with an electric blue tuxedo and matching shoes.