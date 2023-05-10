Margot Robbie and Paris Hilton in front row for Chanel Cruise show

Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton and Kristen Stewart were among the famous faces sitting front row at Chanel’s latest fashion show in Los Angeles.

The French fashion house showed its Cruise 2023/24 collection at the Paramount Studios lot, and was celebrating the opening of a new store in Beverly Hills – reportedly the largest Chanel boutique in the US.

The show comes hot on the heels of the Met Gala last week, which showcased plenty of Chanel designs – old and new – as it was dedicated to the label’s former creative director, Karl Lagerfeld.

Barbie actor and Chanel ambassador Margot Robbie channelled beachy LA vibes in her outfit, wearing high-waisted denim flares, a simple black bra top and a gold chainmail shrug.

She accessorised the look simply – with her hair loose and holding a black version of Chanel’s iconic quilted Boy bag.

Paris Hilton seemed to be inspired by the Barbiecore trend for all-pink outfits in a powder pink matching set, with a knitted mini dress and cropped cardigan over the top.

She wore a bow in her hair and multiple strings of pearls – both signature details from the French fashion house.

The Great actor Elle Fanning went for a rock ‘n’ roll look, wearing sparkling black trousers, a silver and black tank top and a miniature Chanel purse.

Chanel brand ambassador and Diana actor Kristen Stewart gave a more relaxed spin to the label’s prim tweed tailoring. She wore a loose-fit bouclé black and white suit with a white boyfriend T-shirt, a gold chain around her neck and her hair in a mullet style.

Model Sofia Richie Grainge recently married music executive Elliot Grainge in a lavish South of France extravaganza, wearing a string of custom Chanel outfits – including her lace-embroidered halterneck bridal gown.

Fresh off her honeymoon in the Maldives, Richie Grainge went for another bridal-inspired look for her front row outfit – a white blazer with matching lace-trim shorts and a pale pink feather boa.

Reality star Kris Jenner’s look was classic Chanel: a monochromatic tweed skirt set, paired with quilted gloves and a matching bag.

Black-ish actor Tracee Ellis Ross gave her Chanel outfit a Seventies spin, wearing a patterned top and trousers overlaid with a burgundy vest.

Some A-Listers were reportedly concerned attending the show on the Paramount lot would be crossing the picket line (there is currently a Hollywood writers’ strike in action) but according to Deadline, the show did not bend or break any strike rules.

Celebs saw the debut of Chanel’s cruise collection, which falls between the main autumn/winter and spring/summer fashion shows.

Otherwise known as resort collections, they tend to put the spotlight on beachy, holiday-inspired outfits.

Two major trends emerged from the show – the first was Barbiecore, where outfits were in bright shades of pink, inspired by the upcoming Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

And the other was 70s-inspired fashion, with models sporting flares, aviator sunglasses, funky prints and lots of gold accents.

Adwoa Aboah was one of the celebrity models walking the runway for the show, wearing a 70s-inspired shimmering top and trouser set with plenty of jewellery.

The Chanel Cruise show will be streamed on YouTube at 3pm BST on May 10.