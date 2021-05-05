Max Mara ad banned: 6 celebs we’d like to see modelling for the brand instead

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned a Max Mara advert, saying it featured a model who appeared to be unhealthily thin.

“We considered that the model appeared underweight and therefore concluded that the ad was irresponsible,” said the ASA.

Max Mara doesn’t agree the model was unhealthily thin, or that the ad was irresponsible, but it got us thinking: who might we like to see modelling for the brand instead?

1. Lizzo

It’s hard to think of someone who encapsulates the body positive movement quite like Lizzo. She’s proud of her curves, and often posts pictures and videos giving thanks to her body – and encouraging us to do the same.

2. Judi Dench

It doesn’t get much cooler than Judi Dench. She’s a celebrated actor, Bond star, and all-round badass – and she’s still going strong at 86 years old.

Plus, Dench already has some pretty impressive fashion credentials under her belt – in 2020 she became the oldest person to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

3. Munroe Bergdorf

Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf says: “I believe passionately in inclusivity for all, no matter your race, ability, religious beliefs, sexuality or gender identity. I believe we should always stand up for what we believe in and call out acts of injustice when we encounter them.”

And there’s no doubt Bergdorf knows how to work it in front of the camera – she’s appeared on the covers of Time, Paper and Glamour, as well as modelling for brands like Sweaty Betty and Zalando.

4. Serena Williams

If we had our way, Serena Williams would be the face of every fashion campaign out there. Not only is she an absolute tennis legend, but she shows just how powerful a strong body can be. It also helps she’s no stranger to serving some serious fashion looks – both on and off the court.

5. Nadiya Hussain

With her colourful sense of style, strong make-up looks and beautiful bakes, it’s hard not to love Nadiya Hussain. And as a hijab wearing British Bangladeshi woman, she’s a role model for those who maybe aren’t used to seeing themselves represented in the media.

She told the BBC: “Yes I am Muslim, I’m Bangladeshi and I’m British and I’m proud of all those things” – and she encourages others to be proud of who they are, too.

6. Jonathan Van Ness

Sure, Max Mara is a women’s clothing brand, but we’d still love to see Jonathan Van Ness – who identifies as non-binary – proudly wearing the range. Queer Eye’s resident style expert (who uses he/him pronouns) is body positive and shows fashion doesn’t have to be gendered.

You’ll often see him wearing colourful skirts and dresses – he’s not afraid to take risks and have a bit of fun with his style.