31 March 2023

Maya Jama follows in Kate Moss’ footsteps as new face of Rimmel London

By NewsChain Lifestyle
31 March 2023

Maya Jama has been named global brand ambassador for cosmetics brand Rimmel London.

The Bristol-born TV presenter, 28, is the latest British star signed up by the affordable make-up brand, following supermodels Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Adwoa Aboah, who have all uttered the famous ‘Get the London look’ slogan – now ‘Living the London look’.

“I grew up with this brand and have dreamed about saying the iconic ‘London look’ line on TV one day and now it’s happening I don’t even have the words,” Jama wrote on Instagram, alongside a campaign photo of her in bright red lipstick and winged eyeliner.

“Following in the footsteps of Kate Moss, Adwoa and more doesn’t even make sense in my mind but I am honoured.”

She continued: “16 year old me who moved to London from Bristol with a bag of dreams would not have believed you if you said 12 years later I would be a part of such a legendary London staple.

“London is my home and now you can catch me living the London Look.”

“I am such a little wellness girly and have been obsessed with make-up for as long as I can remember,” Jama, who also has her own skincare brand, MIJ Masks, told the Evening Standard.

Even when working with a glam squad for shoots (she’s previously modelled for Maybelline, Levi’s and Gap, as well as appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health) there’s one thing she won’t let a make-up artist do.

“I always do my own eyeliner wing no matter who does my make-up. It’s the main thing I practiced in the school toilets at lunch breaks with my friends way back in the day, we’d all sit down and try and do a winged liner,” she told the Evening Standard.

Jama, who has previously presented BBC Three competition show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, took over from Laura Whitmore as the host of Love Island in January.

The Rimmel deal will see her starring in campaigns for the company which started life as a perfumery, founded by entrepreneur Eugene Rimmel on London’s Bond Street in 1834.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow wins lawsuit over 2016 skiing collision in Utah

world news

Thirty-five dead after dozens plunge into collapsed well at Indian temple

world news

Defamation case against Meghan Markle by her half-sister dismissed by judge

news