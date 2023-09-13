Meghan chic in shorts at Invictus Games: How to wear the tailored trend in autumn

Shorts are usually thought of as a summer staple, but the Duchess of Sussex has proved they work all year round with a stylish outfit at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Joining the Duke of Sussex to watch a wheelchair basketball game, Meghan teamed cream linen shorts with a structured ivory cardigan and black top.

The Duchess completed her ensemble with two-toned backless flats that appear to be from Chanel, and a black Givenchy belt with a gold buckle.

Inspired by Meghan’s transitional fashion look? Here’s how to style shorts as we head into autumn…

Ditch the denim

The first rule of autumnal shorts is no denim allowed – it’s way too summery.

Instead, opt for structured fabrics such as leather (or PU), tweed or boucle in dark, neutral colours.

Black, brown and navy work well for everyday wear, as do beige or cream (as Meghan shows), but steer clear bright white, which should be reserved for your holiday wardrobe.

New Look Black Leather-Look Tailored Shorts, £25.99

River Island Paperbag Trim Shorts Beige, £38, Very

Layer with a jacket

While a shorts suit can look amazing (Meghan has been spotted in many over the years), your jacket doesn’t have to be an exact match – particularly in autumn.

Try contrasting textiles by teaming an oversized wool blazer with leather-look shorts or a cropped jacket with high-waisted shorts.

Olivia Wilde looked amazing at New York Fashion Week recently in super-short shorts worn with a floor-sweeping coat and suede boots.

Boohoo Tailored High Waist Shorts Black, £18, Very

Add chunky boots

The perfect finishing touch? Swap your summer trainers for a pair of on-trend boots.

While it’s still warm enough for bare legs, chunky ankle boots (either flat or heeled) are ideal.

Knee-high boots are also having a moment. Take your pick from chic riding-style boots, slouchy suede or cowboy styles, and add tights when the weather turns chilly.

Joe Browns Damsel Chunky Boots, £69