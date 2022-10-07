Michaela Coel’s best fashion moments as she covers Vogue

Rising to fame in her 2015 series Chewing Gum and 2020’s ground-breaking drama-comedy I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel has gone from strength to strength – becoming a household name with her poignant look at topics such as race and sexual assault.

Now, as cover star for this month’s Vogue magazine, the London-born screenwriter and actor, 35, has reached peak iconic status – and the looks she sports on the red carpet are no different.

From important family moments to statement-making attire, what are the top fashion moments Coel has blessed us with over the years?

A Barbie-pink Soho House Awards moment

Pairing a pink dress reminiscent of Legally Blonde with Seventies white boots, Coel stunned at the 2022 Soho House Awards. A high neck and tight body provides the gorgeous shoulder-padded silhouette reminiscent of a 1960s Mary Quant look. The boots made a fun change from the simple open toe heels Coel often opts for, too.

Mum’s the word

Coel was a rising star at the 2017 BAFTAs, as Chewing Gum became famous. And she didn’t wear just any outfit for this special night – she wore a dress designed and made by her mother. The stunning geometric number was accessorised with delicate gold jewellery and matching shoes.

Fair and square

Wearing a tan two-piece number with a sharp white top and crocodile-esque platform loafers, Coel shook things up at this 2020 Prince’s Trust event. Unexpected but still totally on brand with style and edge, this boxy and angular get-up is one of the star’s most memorable looks.

Patterns from across the world

At the 2019 premiere for Netflix’s Our Planet, which explores Earth and our impact on it, Coel sported a stunning patterned gown, with a high split revealing another gorgeous pattern beneath the first. A halter neck, blunt bob hair and simple accessories emphasised her strong shoulders, and the bright colours stood out against a dreary London backdrop.

Making waves

In a cascading black hater gown, Coel was a vision in black at the 2017 Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall. An ambiguous pattern, high-low hemline and a protruding bow highlighted her frame and brought a hint of drama to the red carpet.

Wakanda forever

Red carpet looks can be a bit samey, with the predictable flow of gowns and suits. But one thing we can always rely on with Coel is that she will be wearing something a bit different – often highlighting her heritage and her mother’s handywork and talents, as well as her own.

Of her look at the Black Panther premiere in 2018, she tweeted that the stunning red and blue dress was actually two skirts, bought from a stall outside Accra Mall, Ghana, which she snipped apart and stitched together just hours beforehand.