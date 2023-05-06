MP Penny Mordaunt breaks from tradition with coronation outfit
In her role as Lord President of the Privy Council, MP Penny Mordaunt played a significant role at the coronation, carrying the Sword of State in the procession through Westminster Abbey.
Traditionally, the Lord President wears black and gold court dress, but Mordaunt – the first woman to perform this function at a coronation – chose a more modern ensemble in teal green.
In an interview with Politico, she said she “felt it wasn’t right” to wear the customary dress – last worn by the Marquess of Salisbury at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
The MP for Portsmouth North wanted “to come up with something that is modern and will give a firm nod to the heritage” of the occasion.
Mordaunt revealed she commissioned the midi-length cape dress, which is embroidered around the collar with the fern motif of the privy council.
Her matching headband-style hat also featured the same motif, stitched by specialist atelier Hand and Lock, the company responsible for embroidering military uniforms for the coronation.
To carry the 4ft sword, Mordaunt chose flat shoes decorated with bow details and wore a pair of pearl earrings.
Positioned close to the King during the ceremony, Mordaunt got a lot of attention on social media – for both her outfit and her strength in holding the sword, which reportedly weighs 8lbs, aloft for so long.
“Penny Mordaunt’s shoulder power is impressive,” tweeted BBC presenter Dan Walker, later adding: “Get her in the Olympics.”
Comedian Dom Joly wrote: “Who had ‘Penny Mordaunt overshadowing everything’ on their bingo card?”
Her outfit also drew comparisons by spectators on social media to Anne Boleyn, Game Of Thrones and Star Trek.
