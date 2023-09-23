Naomi Campbell wears black lingerie on Dolce and Gabbana catwalk

Naomi Campbell stole the show at Milan Fashion Week as Dolce and Gabbana unveiled their spring/summer collection.

The iconic supermodel walked the runway in black lingerie, a form-fitting, sheer slip dress, stockings and suspenders, with a black rose corsage around her neck.

Watching from the front row were a host of celebrities including Kylie Jenner, British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Halle Bailey, star of the Little Mermaid movie.

Love Island host and recent D&G campaign star Maya Jama was also in attendance, wearing a long-sleeved black dress with patent knee-high boots.

Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana took ‘underwear as outerwear’ to the extreme with this collection.

Almost entirely black and white (apart from a handful of leopard print looks), the show opened with a series of ‘office meets boudoir’ outfits that combined pinstripe tailoring with visible lingerie.

A few floaty polka dot frocks appeared before the lingerie parade continued with a dizzying array of sheer dresses, ruffled blouses and corset gowns that revealed black bras, knickers, stockings and suspenders underneath.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham walked the show in an all-black ensemble.

The former Vogue cover star donned a corset and high-waisted briefs with a sheer overlay, stockings and high heels.

Russian model Irina Shayk wore a diaphanous slip dress over black lace lingerie.

Other underwear-clad models were styled with see-through plastic macs and matching rain bonnets.

There was a more sedate section of the show featuring a range of black and white high-necked shift minidresses, some with bib fronts or lace collars, plus several tuxedo jackets.

A pair of black skinny jeans was a huge shock given the prevalence of baggy denim on the spring catwalks.

Shortly before Campbell took her turn on the runway, a pair of sheer white lace gowns worn over – you guessed it – matching lingerie offered some very sexy bridalwear options.

While this collection didn’t deliver much that can be worn in a church, the lacy underwear-esque dresses will no doubt be a hit with celebs who want to send the flashbulbs popping on the red carpet.