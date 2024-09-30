Natalie Portman, Greta Gerwig, Maria Sharapova and more sit in the rain to support Stella McCartney at Paris Fashion Week

Stars from around the globe gathered to support Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Actors including Natalie Portman, Juliette Binoche, Jameela Jamil and Rob Lowe took to the front row in drizzly conditions to support the British designer.

McCartney’s spring/summer 2025 show was held outside under the Eiffel Tower. Entitled, ‘Save What You Love,’ the show explored our relationship with nature and wildlife, which guests and celebrities were subject to in the wet and windy autumnal conditions.

The show debuted McCartney’s new ‘it’ bag of the season: the Stella Ryder bag. Heavily influenced by the ‘quiet luxury’ trend, the bag is set to steal the spotlight from The Row’s famous ‘Margaux’ tote.

Natalie Portman, 43, wore a strapless mini dress, pointed heels and a biker jacket by the British designer. The Israeli-born actor was carrying the Stella Ryder cross-body bag in black, which retails for £895.

Jameela Jamil, 38, wore an oversized white boxy suit: a classic McCartney design, adorned with wildflower embroidery. The actor and activist carried the designer’s original vegan leather ‘it’ bag, the Falabella, in teal with gold chaining.

Sports stars joined the star-studded front row, with tennis player Maria Sharapova and Olympic diver Tom Daley sporting McCartney’s quintessential boxy ensembles.

Sharapova, 37, wore a herringbone woollen overcoat with crystal detailing, paired with jeans and black loafers, matching her black Stella Ryder shoulder bag, which retails now for £1,175.

Models Ashley Graham and Barbara Palvin kept it simple in all white ensembles.

Graham, 36, wore an oversized trench and pointed black stilettos, whilst ex-Victoria’s Secret model Palvin, 30, wore McCartney’s iconic ‘It’s About F***ing Time’ T-shirt.

The slogan tee is part of McCartney’s winter 2024 anti-animal cruelty campaign, where she states, “It’s about f***ing time we stop murdering animals in the name of fashion.”

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, followed in Graham’s footsteps in an outerwear-as-a-dress ensemble, donning a taupe trench coat and carrying a plum-coloured Falabella tote with matching pointed pumps.

Greta Gerwig, 41, wore a utilitarian jumpsuit by McCartney, with multiple zips and the designer’s classic Eighties shoulder pads. The American director carried the Stella Ryder shoulder bag.

American comedian and actor, Tiffany Haddish, cheered with her new Stella Ryder bag in a black fringed two-piece. Her ensemble mirrored the raven – a key source of inspiration in the collection.

Other stars in attendance included British icons Nathalie Emmanuel and daughter of Oasis frontman, Anaïs Gallagher.