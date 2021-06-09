Natalie Portman turns 40: The actor’s most stunning red carpet moments

Natalie Portman made the radar when she appeared as 12-year-old hitman’s assistant Mathilda in the cult, mid-Nineties film Leon: The Professional.

Since then, she’s won an Oscar for her performance in Black Swan, and has racked up an impressive list of acting credits in hit films including the Star Wars franchise, Jackie and Closer. A fashion icon, she’s known for her classic Old Hollywood glamour, with a penchant for Rodarte and French fashion houses Dior and Lanvin.

As she turns 40 (June 9) we take a look back at some of Portman’s most jaw-dropping red carpet moments…

1. Going for green

NATALIE PORTMAN 20 July 1999

Portman turned heads as a young actress in 1999 when she wore this tulip-hem mint gown to the premiere of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, in which she starred as Padme Amidala.

2. Short and sweet

Natalie Portman 61st Cannes Film Festival – Che Premiere (PA Archive)

Portman usually opts for full-length silhouettes for black-tie events, but she mixed things up when she wore this strapless red mini dress by Lanvin to the premiere of Che at Cannes Film Festival.

3. Ruffled up

Natalie Portman 61st Cannes Film Festival – amfAR Gala (PA Archive)

One thing that’s become obvious over the years is that Portman is a major fan of ruffle details, and she looked every bit the fashion icon when she wore this sculptural Givenchy dress to the 2008 amfAR Gala in Cannes.

4. Purple power

Natalie Portman The 81st Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

Feminine, eclectic and elegant, this purple Rodarte dress is one of our favourite red carpet looks from Portman, which she wore to the 2009 Oscars ceremony.

5. Baby on board

Natalie Portman The 83rd Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

Sticking with the purple theme, Portman debuted her baby bump in a Rodarte dress, Tiffany jewellery and Jimmy Choo shoes at the 2011 Oscars, where she won the Best Actress award for Black Swan.

6. Polka-dot power

Natalie Portman The 84th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

This outstanding vintage Dior dress made a powerful impact at the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

7. Skirt moment

Natalie Portman Thor : The Dark World Premiere – London (PA Archive)

In recent years, Portman has switched up her red carpet style to include ballgown skirts and this silver jacquard creation from Dior is easily one of her best.

8. Little black jumpsuit

Natalie Portman The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

The actress took a style risk that seriously paid off when she celebrated Hollywood’s biggest night by wearing a chic, black jumpsuit with a pair of peep-toe stilettos at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019.

9. Fashion with force

Natalie Portman The 92nd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

The 2020 Oscars saw Portman make a feminist statement on the red carpet.

The #TimesUp advocate wore a custom Dior gown and cape that had the last names of eight female directors embroidered on one side – all of whom were famously snubbed by the Best Director nominee list that year.