After more than a year of delays due to the pandemic, wedding season is back, with couples finally able to say ‘I do’ and begin the next chapter of their lives together.

That means wedding fashion is also back, so what’s trending for post-lockdown brides?

1. Blusher veils

What, you might ask, is a blusher veil? It’s the kind of veil that falls over the brides face, ready to be lifted by her betrothed. After Ariana Grande was pictured in a bow-topped veil while marrying Dalton Gomez in May, there was a 600% spike in searches for ‘blusher wedding veils’ on eBay.

2. Royal inspiration

Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at Westminster Abbey where she is helped with her dress by her sister Pippa ahead of her wedding with Prince William (PA Archive)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year. More than a decade on from that fairy-tale day, brides are still taking inspiration from Kate’s look, with Pinterest reporting 70% more searches for ‘Kate Middleton dress’, as well as an increase in searches related to her wedding hair and make-up.

3. Puff sleeve dresses

Hit series Bridgerton has had a major impact on fashion this year, not least in the bridal department. Inspired by Lady Whistledown and co, there was a 205% rise in searches for ‘puff sleeved wedding dress’ on eBay.

4. Strapless gowns

Strapless bridal gowns never really go out of style, but this year, we’re seeing a move away from tightly-corseted, big-skirted confections to simpler designs, perhaps because many weddings have been scaled down due to pandemic restrictions. On eBay, searches for ‘tube wedding dress’ are up by 500% and ‘white strapless mini dress’ up 173%.

5. Bridal jumpsuits

In recent years, celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner and Millie Mackintosh have chosen suits or jumpsuits as one of their wedding looks, and now we’re seeing more brides doing the same, with searches for ‘white satin jumpsuit’ up 400% on eBay.

6. Maternity wedding dresses

A consequence of the pandemic baby boom, this year, we’re seeing more brides tying the knot while pregnant. Wedding website Hitched reports an 80% increase in searches for ‘maternity wedding dresses’, while eBay has seen a 542% spike.