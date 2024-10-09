Olivia Colman, Barry Keoghan, Cole Palmer and more front Burberry’s new outerwear campaign

Burberry has launched its latest outerwear campaign, enlisting a roster of Britain’s best actors, musicians and athletes.

The star-studded campaign includes Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan, both wrapped in the brand’s signature heritage check.

Posing alongside the actors are model Cara Delevingne, rapper Little Simz and footballers Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze.

Entitled ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ the label’s new outerwear campaign took inspiration from Britain’s four-seasons-in-a-day weather.

It offers a glimpse into the company’s strategy under new chief executive officer, Joshua Schulman, who joined in July this year.

The campaign showcases imagery captured by Yorkshire-born photographer Alasdair McLellan, as well as humorous cinematic films, directed by New York-based duo Rubberband, dedicated to each star.

The shorts are tilted ‘The Quilt with Olivia Colman’, ‘The Puffer with Barry Keoghan’, ‘The Parka with Little Simz’ and so on.

In her campaign video, Colman drives through the English countryside, wearing a classic olive green quilted Burberry coat.

As she reminisces about a childhood memory, Colman’s journey is interrupted by a flock of sheep, ending with her counting them in a whimsical twist.

Chelsea football star, Cole Palmer, along with England team-mate and Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze, were also selected for the brand’s new campaign.

Palmer modelled the Burberry £2,490 ‘Wool Cashmere Duffle Coat’, in his video titled ‘The Duffle with Cole Palmer’.

The 22-year-old’s video is an avant-garde silent film, whereby he does not utter a word throughout the entire video, simply waiting in his seat beside the lake fiddling with some fishing equipment and staring out to the water.

Fans have hailed the campaign as ‘refreshing’, ‘brilliant’ and bringing ‘personality to the brand.’

Burberry’s chief creative officer, Daniel Lee, stated that “Burberry stands for protection, functionality, and a connection to the outdoors. Our archives and the brand’s creativity continue to inspire us.

“This campaign underscores the enduring, protective silhouettes that define our house.”

Explore the full ‘It’s Always Burberry Weather’ campaign and shop the featured designs at burberry.com.