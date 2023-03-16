Pamela Anderson and Naomi Campbell walk the Miami runway for Hugo Boss

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson swapped acting for modelling as she joined Naomi Campbell on the runway for the Boss by Hugo Boss show in Miami.

The 55-year-old – who released a Netflix documentary about her life called Pamela, A Love Story earlier this year – wore a monochromatic off-white tailored suit.

She paired the look with semi-sheer loose-fitting trousers, a see-through V-neck top underneath, and her hair in a messy bun.

It was for the German brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection, and models and stars walked a watery runway, with fountains putting on a show in the background.

Boss said the show was “liquid-themed”, writing on Instagram it was “a fluid revisitation of the brand’s heritage tailoring, accented by sheer fabrics and a sublime sense of allure”.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 52, also walked the runway, fresh off appearing in Versace’s Los Angeles show last week.

Her outfit gave a sexy spin on suiting: a black backless dress with an extreme leg slit, and tailoring details including suit-inspired lapels around the neckline, and pocket flaps on the hips.

DJ Khaled is one of Miami’s biggest celebrities, having spent most of his career in the beachside city. The 47-year-old DJ made a rare appearance on the runway, wearing a simple black suit with a white open shirt underneath.

Modelling heavyweights also helped present Boss’ new collection on the catwalk, including South African Candice Swanepoel – best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret – and Australian Jordan Barrett, who was named male model of the year in 2016 by Models.com.

Law Roach – who shocked the fashion industry by announcing he was retiring from celebrity styling earlier this week – walked the runway in a light beige suit and wavy waist-length hair.

Roach was one of Hollywood’s most visible celebrity stylists, helping bring some of Zendaya’s most jaw-dropping fashion moments to life, and making his surprise retirement announcement just after dressing actress Hunter Schafer and rapper Megan Thee Stallion for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

On Instagram, he wrote: “The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I’m out.” After the Boss show, he clarified to Vogue that he was not retiring from fashion completely – just the celebrity styling part of it.

The collection revolved around sharp tailoring, mainly in neutral tones of beige and black. There were hints of glamour too, including backless gowns and the occasional plunging V-neckline.

There were plenty of famous faces in Miami to watch the show. Former Disney star and Cool For The Summer singer Demi Lovato wore an all-white co-ord of a bandeau top, long skirt and sheer trench coat for the event.

Stars of new Amazon show Daisy Jones And The Six – which follows a fictional Seventies rock band – Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone were also in attendance. Waterhouse posted a video of Campbell walking the runway on her Instagram stories with the caption: “I’m shaking.”

And Colombian singer Maluma watched the show in a sleeveless double-breasted suit jacket, paired with loose knee-length shorts.