Pantone Colour of the Year 2024 revealed: How to wear the fruit-inspired shade

Pantone has announced its Colour of the Year 2024 is Peach Fuzz.

The trend forecasting company said the pastel shade was chosen because it highlights “our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates”.

Reminiscent of peach skin, shade 12-1023 is said to be “a gift to the senses, creating a symbiotic relationship between our sense of taste, sight, touch, and scent”.

The faded coral tone is much paler than last year’s Viva Magenta and 2022’s Very Peri (a periwinkle blue).

“Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness,” said a statement unveiling the shade on Instagram.

The “subtly sensual” colour is “a heartfelt peach hue bringing a feeling of tenderness and communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.”

The cool-toned hue is similar to that of the Gucci gown worn by actor Jenna Ortega on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

It also harks back to the peaches and cream make-up trend as seen on the likes of Margot Robbie (who, let’s not forget, almost single-handedly ushered in the ubiquitous Barbie Pink trend), Hailey Bieber and Natalie Portman.

Launched in 1999, every year a panel of experts at the Pantone Colour Institute analyse global trends in entertainment, art, travel, fashion and technology.

Together, they select a colour that they think represents the current zeitgeist and will resonate with people around the world in the coming year.

Wondering whether you should start stocking up on Peach Fuzz fashion buys in preparation for 2024?

“Peach Fuzz will bring a refreshing and gentle sophistication to your wardrobe,” says Cliff Bashforth, managing director of Colour Me Beautiful Europe.

Compared to the last two shades it’s a “subtler and more refined shade, rendering it a versatile choice” in terms of clothing and accessories.

“One of Peach Fuzz’s strengths lies in its gender-neutral appeal,” Bashforth continues.

“As the fashion industry progresses towards greater inclusivity and the dismantling of gender stereotypes, this colour emerges as a symbol of transcending traditional boundaries, appealing to a diverse spectrum of individuals.”

From floaty summer dresses and cosy knits to suits and sportswear, peach pieces can work whatever the season.

Experiment with different fabric textures and prints, Bashforth suggests: “The incorporation of Peach Fuzz into patterns, such as floral prints or geometric designs, can add depth and interest to garments.”

And remember you don’t have to wear it head to toe: “Maybe shoes, sandals, a handbag or even a belt can elevate your look and bring you bang up to date without spending a fortune.”

Worried that you might look ‘washed out’ by this pale peach? Bashforth says that people with dark hair and eyes (no matter what their skin tone) may want to team it with other colours.

“You’ll need to balance your contrasting appearance by wearing Peach Fuzz with darker neutrals such as charcoal or burgundy,” he says.

“Should you wish to make an entrance and turn heads, team it with purple.”

On the other hand, it’s good news for blondes (from mousey to platinum) with porcelain to olive skin: “This is the perfect shade for you – team it with taupe, cocoa or pewter for an elegant tonal look, or sage green if you want to be enviably fashionable this coming season.”

Want to jump on the Colour of the Year bandwagon right away? Ethical footwear brand Cariuma has collaborated with Pantone on a range of Peach Fuzz trainers.

Available in four styles, the minimalist sneakers are made with sustainably sourced materials including natural rubber, organic cotton canvas and recycled plastic.