Paris Fashion Week highlights: Helen Mirren takes to the catwalk and FKA Twigs soundtracks Valentino

Paris has been full of celebrity sightings and opulent outfits as fashion week takes over.

The grand finale of fashion month, Paris Fashion Week (PFW) follows in the footsteps of New York, London and Milan – and this weekend provided plenty of viral moments.

This is everything you might have missed so far…

Helen Mirren took to the catwalk for L’Oreal Paris

Dame Helen Mirren stunned in L’Oreal Paris’ Walk Your Worth show, modelling voluminous crimped hair.

The 78-year-old wore a sparkling striped floor-length gown with dramatic sleeves, paired with strappy gold heels.

Mirren wasn’t the only celebrity on the catwalk – she was also joined by model Kendall Jenner and actors Viola Davis, Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning, in the show celebrating womanhood.

FKA Twigs performs at Valentino

Cellophane singer FKA Twigs – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – gave an ethereal performance during Valentino’s spring/summer 2024 catwalk show.

The British singer, 35, wore a nude bandeau and mini skirt for her experimental performance, where she sang and danced with an accompanying troupe, moving between boxes of sand and debris.

Taking place at the École des Beaux-Arts, a Parisian art school where the brand’s founder Valentino Garavani once studied, actor Florence Pugh was front row and called FKA Twigs’ performance “something other worldly” on Instagram.

Pugh wore a pale pink suit with a bow-shaped bralette underneath, and was joined on the front row by Tick, Tick… Boom! star Andrew Garfield, who donned a pink jacket paired with a rust shirt and beige slacks.

Victoria Beckham brought ballet chic and big stars

Spice Girls legend Victoria Beckham was inspired by her childhood love of ballet for her SS24 show.

“I was three or four when I started out: ballet, tap, all of it. When I was 16, I went to a college to really focus on dance,” she told Vogue.

Her love of dance was channelled in tulle gowns with high-waisted underwear and matching bras.

Other looks were inspired by Beckham’s love of the British countryside, with tweed two-pieces, tailored outfits and walking boots populating the runway.

Celebrities like Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, actor Eva Longoria and Beckham’s family – including husband David – were front row.

Pamela Anderson channelled barefaced beauty

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson embraced her natural beauty at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood show.

Anderson, 56, donned an olive green coat with red checks and a statement matching hat.

For the collection, Westwood’s widower, Andreas Kronthaler, recreated looks from the late designer’s wardrobe and previous collections.

Naomi Campbell showed supermodel glamour at Alexander McQueen

Sarah Burton presented her last collection as creative director of Alexander McQueen, with Naomi Campbell taking centre stage.

The British supermodel, 53, closed the show in a stunning silver beaded dress.

This collection represents the end of Burton’s tenure at the brand – she took the reins following Alexander McQueen’s death in 2010.