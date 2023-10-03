Penelope Cruz and Riley Keough are chic in Chanel at Paris Fashion Week

A host of Hollywood stars appeared on the front row at the Chanel spring/summer catwalk show.

Spanish actor Penelope Cruz – a long-term ambassador for the brand – chose a two-piece ivory jacket and skirt with gold embroidery for the Paris Fashion Week event.

American actor Riley Keough was dressed head to toe in Chanel, wearing a cream tweed swing coat with two-toned boots, a quilted leather handbag and black sunglasses.

Make-up artist Mai Quynh shared a video of the Daisy Jones and the Six star getting ready for the show.

While many influential brands have presented spring/summer collections featuring a swathe of all-black outfits – Gucci, Dior, and Dolce and Gabbana to name a few – Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard offered a lighter take on the season.

Against a catwalk backdrop of huge, bright blooms, the she sent out a cascade of boucle skirt suits (a Chanel classic) in bubblegum pink check and deckchair stripes.

Viard, who joined the luxuary brand in 2019, said she was inspired by Villa Noailles, the modernist house built in the 1920s in the hills above Hyeres, south of France, by arts patrons Charles and Marie-Laure de Noailles.

Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel apparently socialised with the arty couple and shared the same forward-thinking approach to design.

The 1920s inspiration was evident in the nautical black and white stripes on mini dresses and tunics teamed with long beaded necklaces.

The coastal connection came out with beach-ready boxer-style shorts, strappy tops, swimsuits and even flip-flops (increasingly seen on the catwalks of late).

There were softer silhouettes for evening – floaty, sheer black dresses ranged from babydoll to ankle-length and came with ruffle or bow details.

Floor-length gowns and palazzo trousers were emblazoned with the famous double-C monogram.

A recurring square check pattern – seen on a beautiful blue halterneck top and several tailored pieces – was reminiscent of the windows and gardens at Villa Noailles.

Triangular elements of the garden were reflected in chevron trims, graphic jewellery and a prism-shaped mini bag.

Confirming that the ballet slipper renaissance is far from over, models wore minimalist black and white flats as well as sparkly styles topped with black bows.

A wide range of cross-body handbags – from micro purses to boxy camera bags – will give high-end shoppers plenty of options for accessorising their spring outfits.