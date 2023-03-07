Penelope Cruz, Zoe Saldana and Anna Wintour among stars spotted at Chanel fashion show

A host of famous famous descended on the front row for the latest Chanel fashion show, all of them clad in outfits from the designer label.

Penelope Cruz, who has been a Chanel ambassador for more than a decade, wore an A-line minidress decorated with feathers. The Spanish actor teamed her tweed look with classic black court heels and a mini handbag.

Zoe Saldana looked chic in a black jumpsuit topped with a longline red and navy boucle coat.

Meanwhile, the Avatar star accessorised her outfit with delicate gold jewellery and a black quilted bag.

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour chose a black double-breasted blazer that accentuated her waist, worn with a matching midi skirt and grey snakeskin-effect boots.

The fashion industry legend, 73, exited the show sporting her trademark oversized sunglasses.

K-pop megastar Jennie Kim from girl group Blackpink was also in attendance at the Paris Fashion Week show.

A Chanel ambassador since 2017, Kim chose a strapless white jumpsuit with a skinny silver belt and black accessories.

Black and white also dominated on the autumn/winter catwalk, where models paraded around a huge white camellia flower (a Chanel emblem) lit up with different colours.

British model and activist Adwoa Aboah walked the runway in a black coat, cardigan, knee-length shorts and heeled boots.

Creative director Virginie Viard showed shorts of varying lengths (most styled with white lace tights), as well statement knits embellished with camellias and A-line miniskirts.

Campaign photos revealed on social media referenced 1966 black and white film Who Are You, Polly Maggoo?

More colourful looks included pink jumpers and boucle skirt suit suits (a Chanel signature), plus maroon blazers and coats.

In terms of eveningwear, sweeping gowns, embroidered maxi skirts and sequinned trousers were accessorised with statement earrings.