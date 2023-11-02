Peplum is back on the catwalk: How to wear the Noughties trend now

The latest instalment in the seemingly never-ending Y2K fashion renaissance, peplums designs popped up all over this year’s autumn/winter catwalks.

Back in the late Noughties, fitted pencil dresses with peplum layers on the waist were a workwear staple, but this time around, designers have gone in a more glamorous direction.

For her penultimate collection for Alexander McQueen, Sarah Burton sent out a range of dramatic dresses with asymmetric ruffles cascading down the front.

At Balmain, Olivier Rousteing’s bold eveningwear offering included corset tops and form-fitting jackets with sculptural layers, while the peplums at TOVE were soft and frilly.

At London Fashion Week, Jourdan Dunn walked the Richard Quinn runway in a stunning black and white strapless column gown with a wide, tutu-esque adornment.

On the red carpet, American actor Angela Bassett did the peplum thing at this year’s Critics Choice Awards in a strapless gown by Christian Siriano with layers of black velvet ruffles.

Now, with the festive season upon us, it’s time to embrace the party peplum.

This season, there’s a focus on jewel tones, lipstick shades and winter florals, with a dash of sparkle thrown in for good measure.

If you’re going glam for a Christmas or New Year gathering, take your cue from the catwalk with an elegant midi or maxi dress.

With their tiered detailing and hourglass silhouettes, these frocks need little in the way of accessories – just add metallic heels and a clutch bag.

Create a sleek, coordinated look with a peplum blouse and matching trousers, or team your going-out top with jeans (loose styles are bang on trend) and some glitzy heels or edgy ankle boots.

Ready to nail the nouveau Noughties look? Here’s our pick of the peplums for the festive season and beyond…

NastyGal Premium Velvet Tailored Peplum Top, £29.25 (was £39); Premium Velvet Tailored Wide Leg Pants, £41.25 (were £55), Boohoo

Simply Be Foil Rainbow High Neck Shirred Tiered Blouse with Sheer Fluted Sleeves, £35; Black Seam Detail High Waist PU Leggings, £18.20 (were £26); bag, stylist’s own

Goddiva Front Frill Sequin Bodice Midi In Navy, £68, SilkFred

River Island Beige Peplum Bodycon Midi Dess, £50; shoes, stylist’s own

Yours Sequin Rainbow Velvet Sweetheart Peplum Top Black, £55; V by Very Curve Pu Pocket Trouser Black, £30, Very

Quiz Curve Teal Wrap Peplum Top, £29.99, Freemans

Karen Millen Trimmed Waist Peplum Bandage Knit Detail Top, £71.20 (was £89); Compact Stretch Tailored Maxi Skirt, £103.20 (was £129)