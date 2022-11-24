Perfect party season fashion buys under £28

‘Tis the season to get glammed up, and this year there’s even more reason to go bold with your festive fashion choices.

Why? Because designers and celebrities have gone wild for all things shimmery and sensational, making party season dressing a joy – and, let’s face it, we could all do with some mood-boosting garms right now.

Take Beyonce, for example. Inspired by Studio 54 and the Seventies New York disco scene, the singer and style icon has been showing off a series of incredible sparkly, lamé, diamante-encrusted looks since the launch of her Renaissance album.

Brands like Burberry and Halpern gave us the old razzle dazzle on their autumn/winter catwalks too, with bejewelled ‘naked’ dresses and multicoloured sequinned co-ords.

And fashion fans are following suit, with styling service Stitch Fix (stitchfix.co.uk) reporting a huge rise in searches for ‘sequins’ (322%) and ‘metallic’ (115%) on the platform in November, as shoppers seek out ‘discocore’ outfits.

While red is traditionally the colour of Christmas, pink has taken over since the arrival of the ‘Barbiecore’ trend and Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s viral Pink PP collection – and it’s making its way into party season too.

Offering maximum impact with minimum expenditure, fuchsia is all over the high street, in everything from cocktail dresses and sequinned separates to bags and the season’s must-have platform heels.

As for accessories, if you’re looking for ways to zhuzh up a classic black suit or LBD, look no further than catwalk-inspired beaded clutch bags and strappy heels.

Ready to hit the dancefloor? Here’s our pick of the best festive fashion buys to help you tap into high-end trends on a high street budget…

New Look Deep Pink Satin Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Mini Dress, £27.99; Bright Pink Satin 2 Part Block Heel Platform Sandals, £35.99

Peacocks Pink Roll Neck Slouchy Jumper, £14.40 (was £18); Pink Sequin Pencil Skirt, £20 (was £25); Black Sparkle Stiletto Boots, £22.40 (were £28)

River Island Bronze Metallic Bodycon Midi Dress, £23; Black Satin Platform Heels, £25 (were £75)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Black Star Print Midi Dress, £25

Roman Purple Sequin Sparkle Stretch Vest Top, £26; Black Faux Leather Pull On Stretch Trousers, £25 (were £30)

George at Asda Black Light Up Sequin Wreath Christmas Jumper, £20

V by Very Bronze Metallic Wrap Top, £22

Matalan Black Heat Seal Clutch Bag, £15

Oliver Bonas Moon Radiating Sequin Scatter Blue Pouch, £22.50

Catwalk Black Braided Gem Detail High Heels, £24.99, Deichmann