Phil ‘Eminem’ Foden, Platinum Gazza and 3 more Euro 96 looks that England could look to recapture
England midfielder Phil Foden has bleached his hair blond and reactions have been… mixed, to say the least.
In a move seen as a nod to Paul Gascoigne’s platinum haircut during Euro 96, the Manchester City ace unveiled the look on Instagram with the caption: “Euro 96 vibes”.
And while some people think the 21-year-old’s tribute to Gazza is a good omen for the squad at Euro 2020, which starts on June 11, others aren’t quite so convinced, with the footballer’s locks drawing comparisons on social media to Eminem or, rather cruelly, the player’s Champion’s League final silver medal.
Say what you will about Foden’s platinum ‘do, it’s not the only Euro 96 look we think is ripe for a revival among the England squad…
1. Teddy Sheringham’s fringe
Fringes have been a major post-lockdown trend, and what’s not to love about this choppy, face-framing style?
2. Steve McManaman’s curls
Have you ever seen a more lustrous mop of hair? Steve McManaman’s curly locks could be just a perm away for the latest crop of England stars.
3. David Seaman’s moustache
Not only did he have a fine head of hair, David Seaman’s moustache remains one of the most iconic in sporting history. It’s a very strong look.