Princess dresses, sparkles and bright colours reigned supreme at the NTAs

Stars descended on the O2 in London for the National Television Awards (NTAs) – typically an awards show full of glitz and glamour.

This year’s event didn’t disappoint, with celebrities leaning into classic looks and lots of sparkles for their fashion.

These are the best looks from a colourful night…

The princess dresses…

(Ian West/PA)

Is Mollie King trialling wedding dresses? The Saturdays star – who is engaged to cricketer Stuart Broad – wore a divinely bridal look on the red carpet: a white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. Best yet – we think we spy pockets in this gown, automatically making any outfit better.

(Ian West/PA)

Also going for a bridal-meets-princess look was Billie Faiers, who wore a Vivienne Westwood-inspired corset dress.

Katie Piper gave pale pink drama on the red carpet, wearing Portuguese designer Joao Rolo. She even wrote on Twitter: “Category is princess for tonight’s @OfficialNTAs.”

The sparkly outfits…

(Ian West/PA)

Maura Higgins went for the ‘sexy Grecian’ look: a bralette paired with a long column skirt, to show off plenty of abs.

(Ian West/PA)

Beverley Knight also tapped into disco vibes for her look: an asymmetric icy gown with a geometric pattern and mega leg slit.

(Ian West/PA)

After serving a seriously major jumpsuit at the recent GQ Awards, Laura Whitmore chose an unusual gunmetal colour for her NTAs outfit – and she seemed to be having a lot of fun with the skirt.

Maya Jama brought the sparkle and shine in the structured bodice of her gown – but it’s really that knock-out Bulgari snake necklace we can’t take our eyes off.

(Ian West/PA)

Never one to phone it in on the NTAs red carpet, Holly Willoughby wore a dreamy pale blue gown covered in sparkles by Ziad Nakad.

(Ian West/PA)

Davina McCall tapped into the trend for voluminous sleeves, wearing a silver Glinda the Good Witch-inspired look.

Alex Scott gave sequins a sexier spin, with sheer panels and a thigh-high leg slit.

The bright colours…

(Ian West/PA)

Loose Woman Charlene White’s wardrobe is full of bold colours, so we hardly expected her to wear black to the NTAs. This green gown brightened up the red carpet – and bonus points go to her rainbow bag.

(Ian West/PA)

Green must be the colour of the moment, because Olly Alexander went for a similar hue in his bold suit.

(Ian West/PA)

Emily Atack managed to match the red carpet in her velvet dress by Kolchagov Barba.