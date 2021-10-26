Princess Mako, Princess Nina and some of the best ever foreign royal wedding dresses

Princess Mako of Japan has tied the knot, but lost her royal status in the process.

Mako has been engaged to ‘commoner’ Kei Komuro since 2017, but their wedding has been delayed and shrouded in controversy due to a financial dispute regarding Komuro’s mother.

Mako, who is the niece of Emperor Naruhito, announced her marriage in a classic pale blue dress, a string of pearls and a bouquet in hand. It was a subdued affair, making it a sharp departure from most royal marriages.

Mako and her husband Komuro gave a press conference to announce their wedding (Nicolas Datiche/AP)

Mako’s wasn’t the only royal wedding of the week, with Princess Nina of Greece and Denmark marrying Prince Philippos with a lot more fanfare on October 23.

Prince Philippos and his wife Princess Nina (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

The couple were originally married in December 2020, but due to the pandemic they kept things small – this was their opportunity to have a big, public celebration of their nuptials. They did so in style, with Princess Nina wearing an off-the-shoulder Chanel gown with a mega train and an antique tiara.

She isn’t the only royal to wear a knock-out gown on her wedding day though…

Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly

Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly (PA)

Few royal weddings are as iconic as the union between Prince Rainier of Monaco and Hollywood star Grace Kelly in 1956. The bride’s dress was designed by her long-time collaborator, costume designer Helen Rose. With a high neckline, lace long sleeves and a voluminous skirt, Kelly’s dress inspired a wave of gowns – including the Duchess of Sussex’s Alexander McQueen creation for her 2011 wedding.

Princess Alix de Ligne and Guillaume de Dampierre

Princess Alix de Ligne and Guillaume de Dampierre (Alamy/PA)

Princess Alix de Ligne of Belgium married Earl Guillaume de Dampierre in 2016, wearing a gown by Belgian designer Gérald Wathelet. The dress was vintage-inspired with plenty of quirky details: a square neckline, an embroidered cummerbund and feathers around the waist and sleeves. Paired with a long lace veil and a tiara, Princess Alix was the picture of royal opulence.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco (Alamy/PA)

In 2011 South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock married Prince Albert of Monaco, the son of Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly. It was an extremely fashionable wedding – with Naomi Campbell and Karl Lagerfeld in attendance – and Princess Charlene wore a romantic Armani dress to walk down the aisle. According to Vogue, the dress took three seamstresses 2,500 hours to make, complete with 40,000 Swarovski crystals.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist (Alamy/PA)

Former model Princess Sofia married Prince Carl Philip of Sweden in a Grace Kelly-inspired lace gown, by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt. It was a classic dress with a standout tiara with diamonds and emeralds.

Prince Félix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg

Prince Félix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg (Alamy/PA)

Princess Claire was ethereal for her 2013 wedding to Prince Félix of Luxembourg, wearing a heavily embroidered Elie Saab gown. She went for the more-is-more approach, with an embellished veil and an intricate tiara to match.

Prince Pavlos and Marie-Chantal Miller

Marie-Chantal Miller and her husband the exiled Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Prince Pavlos is the son of the last king of Greece, Constantine II (the monarchy was abolished in 1973). Pavlos married Marie-Chantal Miller in a lavish 1995 affair with a reception at Hampton Court Palace and royals from all over the world in attendance. Miller wore an extravagant gown by Valentino with plenty of floral details, reportedly costing £150,000 to make.