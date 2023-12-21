Pyjama party: The cosiest sleepwear for winter nights and duvet days
When it comes to festive fashion, sparkly party dresses tend to hog the limelight.
But in reality, you’re likely to spend a lot more time in your pyjamas over the holiday period, whether you’re opening presents on Christmas morning, watching films with the family, or nursing a sore head on New Year’s Day.
So why not treat yourself – or gift a loved one – to a stylish matching set ready for Christmas?
From velvety fabrics and minimalist designs to bright hues and jazzy prints, here’s our pick of the best PJs and dressing gowns of the season…
Velour
Channel your inner Paris Hilton with a Noughties tracksuit-inspired velour pyjama set in Barbie pink or royal blue.
The super-soft fabric is extremely warm and cosy (especially if it’s quilted) and looks chic in vibrant jewel tones.
Pour Moi Velour Lounge Pyjama Set Cobalt, £49
Primark Purple Velour Long Sleeve Pyjamas, £10
Pretty You Quilted Velour Robe In Raven, £88; Gigi Mule Slippers In Raven, £30, Wolf and Badger
Silk and satin
As seen on just about every influencer and ‘It’ girl, silk pyjamas have become a party season staple, teamed with slippers or stilettos.
A satin shirt and trouser set is more affordable (but just as stylish) and makes a great festive gift for a fashion lover.
Monsoon Clover Feather Pyjama Set Teal, £69
Very Satin Jacquard Heart Print Revere Set, £18 (was £30; slippers, stylist’s own)
Mimi & Thomas Personalised Women Satin Pyjamas PJ Set Black, £38.95, SilkFred
Marks and Spencer Collection Cobalt Dream Satin Wide Sleeve Wrap, £25
Fleece and thermal
For the ultimate in PJ insulation, combine high-tech base layers and thick, fleece separates.
Lightweight thermal textiles are specially designed to trap body heat, while fleece imitates sheepskin, with tiny pockets in the fabric creating an insulating layer.
Damart Thermolactyl Navy Star Print Pyjamas, £21 (were £42)
John Lewis Anyday Star Borg Pyjama Set Blue, £34
FatFace Carla Plum Dressing Gown, £65; Livvy Henley Fuchsia Pink Top, £29.50; Ellie Zebra Leggings, £32.50
