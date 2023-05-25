Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner’s most iconic looks

She was the distinct voice behind hits like Proud Mary and The Best, but singer Tina Turner also became known for her on-stage fashion.

Throughout a career spanning more than six decades, the singer, who died aged 83 on Wednesday, donned some iconic – and very glittery – looks over the years, and became synonymous with rock and roll.

These are some of her most memorable fashion moments…

The early years

In perhaps one of the earliest iterations of the now commonplace ‘naked dress’, Turner dared to bare her figure in a sheer sparkly moment, with long, draping sequin strands.Off-duty diva

During the Seventies, Turner was rarely photographed casually without her husband, Ike Turner, who she was married to from 1962 until their divorce in 1978.

Her oversized leather jacket, messy straight hair and wool scarf were quite the deviation from her on-stage glamour, but showed her natural beauty.

Fiery look

Worn by Cher, Turner and Beyonce, Bob Mackie’s now infamous flame dress has become synonymous with stardom, and its glittering silhouette is one of Turner’s most well-known looks.

The dress will feature in the V&A exhibition Diva, celebrating the “power and creativity of iconic performers” starting in June.

Fabulously funny

Turner appeared alongside Elton John in Wogan’s first show, sporting a very Eighties hairdo, huge earrings and a silky top, as she laughed and joked with the entertainer.

The mane event

Turner’s hair was allegedly overbleached in the Sixties and from then, she often wore wigs.

Her iconic, wild, voluminous look became well known, and in her memoir, she commented that she was often nervous entering into new relationships with men, because of how they would see her wig.

Legs for days

When Turner performed on her Wildest Dreams tour in Cardiff in 1996, she wore a minuscule camisole dress covered in sparkles, bringing her own spin to the popularity of slip dresses in the Nineties.

All that glitters

In 2009, Turner took to the stage in Dublin in an angular gold top with a chevron pattern, and sparkling cut-offs with shining stilettos showing her truly glamorous style and ability to keep up on stage.

Metallic, shiny looks were a staple for Turner throughout her career.

Queen Bees

At the 2008 Grammys, Beyonce channelled her fellow music icon, as the pair took to the stage, with Turner donning silver leggings and a tight corset with a short ‘do.

In a tribute to the late star on her official website, Beyonce wrote “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly.”