Queen of Spain wears Victoria Beckham dress ahead of the coronation
The Queen of Spain wore a Victoria Beckham dress to a reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the coronation.
Showing her support for British design talent, Letizia teamed the green gathered waist midi dress with a black clutch bag and court heels.
Accompanying her husband, King Felipe, at the event for overseas coronation guests, the 50-year-old added a glittering bow-shaped brooch and drop earrings.
“Her Majesty the Queen of Spain looks incredible!!! Wearing one of my dresses!!” Beckham wrote on Instagram.
The gathered waist midi dress in parrot green, costing £850, is sold out on the Victoria Beckham website.
From the designer’s SS23 collection, it was previously worn by Kendall Jenner during a visit to Dubai, where she teamed it with long black latex gloves and knee-high boots.
The cap-sleeved dress debuted on the SS23 runway in Paris, modelled by Bella Hadid and paired with a tasselled clutch bag.
Pop star-turned-fashion designer Beckham, 49, launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008.
The former Spice Girl’s designs have recently been worn by celebrities including Michelle Obama, Florence Pugh, and the Princess of Wales.
