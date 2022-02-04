Queen Elizabeth II is about to reach a major milestone – for on February 6 it will be 70 years since her accession to the throne.

Over the years, she’s proved herself a veritable style icon. Here, to mark her Platinum Jubilee, we look back at how the Queen’s fashion has evolved, from her days as a young royal to now…

1. Royal bridesmaid

The bridesmaids at the wedding of Hon. Patricia Mountbatten and Lord Brabourne. Left to right; Princess Elizabeth, Princess Alexandra of Kent and Princess Margaret at Romsey Abbey (PA) (PA Archive)

In 1946, then 20-year-old Princess Elizabeth acted as bridesmaid at the wedding of Hon. Patricia Mountbatten and Lord Brabourne, wearing a typically Forties style frock with a square neckline and short, puffy sleeves.

2. Regal bride

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leave Westminster Abbey after the wedding ceremony. (PA) (PA Archive)

For her own nuptials at Westminster Abbey, the Queen selected a design submitted by her chief couturier Norman Hartnell. The duchesse satin gown was decorated with floral embroidery and came with a 13-foot train.

3. Coronation gown

Queen Elizabeth II with her Maids of Honour after the Coronation (PA) (PA Archive)

The Queen’s Coronation in 1953 called for another grand gown. Norman Hartnell was enlisted once more, designing a silk floor length dress to which colourful embroideries were added at the suggestion of the Queen.

4. Polo watching

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Smith’s Lawn, Windsor Great Park (PA) (PA Archive)

Seen in a less formal setting in 1956, the Queen chose a simple short-sleeved dress, lace-up shoes and her trusty black handbag for an outing with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and one of her beloved corgis, to watch the Duke of Edinburgh compete in a polo match.

5. Pastel portrait

The Royal Family in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor (PA) (PA Archive)

In this family portrait from 1968, we can see the first signs of what will become Her Majesty’s signature look: a block colour coat dress with black patent court shoes.

6. Seventies suit

The Queen and Prince Andrew in the grounds of Balmoral, Scotland (PA) (PA Archive)

Embracing a bold Seventies print, the Queen topped this two-piece skirt suit with a headscarf – another of the monarch’s sartorial calling cards.

7. Wedding guest

Part of the Royal Family, including the Queen, Princess Margaret (wearing orange), Earl Spencer, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Andrew, on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral after the wedding of Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer (PA) (PA Archive)

Taking a leaf out of her mother’s style book, for the July 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer the Queen chose a flowing aquamarine pleated frock with matching handbag and hat, accessorised with white gloves, shoes and pearls.

8. Bright and beautiful

The Queen receives a ceremonial sword after her tour of the Golden Temple of Amritsar (John Stilwell/PA) (PA Archive)

During a visit to a temple in India in 1997, the monarch stood out in a fabulous orange chiffon dress and jacket with a matching hat.

9. Lavender moment

The Queen watches her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones leave in an open topped carriage after their wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Archive)

Showing off another glamorous wedding outfit, for the nuptials of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999 the Queen donned a lavender hued lace gown with tonal accessories and a feathered headpiece.

10. Sequin style

The Queen meets Irish boy band Westlife, backstage after the 1999 Royal Variety Performance (David Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Later the same year, Her Majesty sported possibly her most colourful outfit ever seen in the public, a long-sleeved gown with a sequinned top and bright yellow skirt for the Royal Variety Performance.

11. Crowning glory

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a dinner hosted by the Canadian Government (Fiona Hanson/PA) (PA Archive)

Pulling out all the stops for a dinner hosted by the Canadian government in 2005, the Queen donned a white gown with a spectacular tiara and fur stole, contrasting the pale ensemble with bold sapphire jewellery.

12. Lemon look

Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey in London after the royal wedding in 2011 (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Opting for a lemon yellow version of her signature look for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, the Queen teamed a long-sleeved dress with a floral embellished hat and her trademark Launer handbag.

13. Festive fashion

Queen Elizabeth II stands with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Glyn Kirk/PA) (PA Wire)

Her Majesty chose a suitably festive hue for one of her few public appearances in 2020, donning a red coat and hat for a Christmas event with other members of the royal family at Windsor Castle.