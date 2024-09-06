Ralph Lauren reunites original supers Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington for star-studded show

To kick off New York Fashion Week, Ralph Lauren took his star-studded guest list out of the city to the nearby Hamptons – and surprised them with legendary supermodels Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington both walking the runway.

The spring/summer 2025 show was business as usual for Lauren: preppy, Americana-inspired designs with plenty of sharp tailoring – and a whole lot of cute kids on the runway.

The all-aged runway appealed to fashion enthusiasts across the board, and featured original Nineties supermodels Christy Turlington, 55, and Naomi Campbell, 54.

One of Turlington’s looks was a flowing white ensemble of a sheer, plunging shirt and wide-legged trousers, while the other was a white and cream tuxedo-style suit.

For her day look, Campbell donned a crisp white cap and bomber jacket – a style reminiscent of the model’s youth; while her alternate outfit was a long beaded cream skirt and white cropped T-shirt.

The industry veterans walked the runway alongside newbies including Turlington’s daughter, Gracie Burns, and Lucky Blue Smith, the model married to Nara Smith, who has been causing a stir recently with her elaborate, home-made recipes posted to TikTok.

In his show notes, Lauren called the Hamptons his home away from home: “A natural world of endless blue skies […] with a quality of light that drew artists here decades ago”.

The spring/summer 2025 show undoubtedly reflected the palette of its surroundings and the lavish location celebrated the designer’s favourite things: horses, vintage cars and the Polo Bar.

On the runway, blues, tans and creams reigned supreme, with the odd pop of exuberant colour.

The 84-year-old designer is known for his crisp and classic ideas of true American style. From his perfectly faded jeans inspired by cattle herding in the Midwest to his blue and white pinstriped shirts of the Ivy Leagues, Lauren seamlessly blends high-end elegance with earthy authenticity.

And the front row was just as star-studded as the runway itself.

Noughties sweethearts Usher and Jude Law made an appearance. Usher, 45, wore a relaxed sherbet lemon linen set with tan leather loafers, channelling the true ‘holidaying in the Hamptons’ look.

Actor Jude Law, 51, combined Ralph Lauren’s quintessential smart casual approach with a preppy grey suit jacket, white T-shirt and white tailored trousers.

Younger Hollywood stars also made waves. The Kissing Booth actor Joey King, 25, threw it back to Nineties hip-hop with a red and white baseball jacket and baggy jeans.

Whilst Big Little Lies actor Laura Dern, 57, embodied the label’s preppy side with a navy double-breasted suit jacket, white shirt and a woven black tie. She paired the formal jacket with relaxed cream silk trousers and tortoiseshell earrings.

In a similar vein, Thor and Loki star, Tom Hiddleston, 43, wore a double-breasted pinstripe suit and contrast collar shirt. The actor finished his look with a pair of tanned Oxfords, marrying the English and American aesthetic seamlessly.

Perhaps the most surprising guest was First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who took time away from her pre-election schedule to support one of America’s most beloved designers – who is also one of her most-worn labels.

The First Lady, 73, wore a Sixties-inspired black square-necked trouser suit with crystal embellishments.

Other stars in attendance included Naomi Watts, Demi Singleton and Kasey Musgraves – who channelled a classic cowboy aesthetic with a Western buckled belt and heavy turquoise gems.

Actor Justin Theroux, 53, followed suit in a tan suede Western jacket, distressed jeans and black cowboy boots.

The show was a glimpse into Lauren’s American dream: opulence, composure and a room of stars that traversed age and industries.