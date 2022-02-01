Rihanna is expecting her first child: What will the pop star’s pregnancy style look like?

Rihanna pretty much broke the internet when photos appeared online of the singer hand in hand with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, with a burgeoning baby bump protruding underneath her long pink puffer coat.

“SHE IS!” celebrity photographer Miles Diggs, AKA Diggzy, wrote on Instagram alongside a close-up of the singer’s midriff, appearing to confirm RiRi is indeed pregnant with her first child.

Unlike other pop stars, such as Beyonce or Nicki Minaj, the Barbadian singer’s pregnancy reveal is decidedly low-key. There’s no elaborate photoshoot or floral backdrop, the jeans-and-jacket combo is relatively casual (yet still incredibly cool), and the 33-year-old hasn’t even shared the news on her own Instagram account.

It looks as though Rihanna is going to do pregnancy in her own inimitable style, and we also think she’ll be ripping up the rule book when it comes to maternity fashion…

Stylish streetwear

If her pregnancy reveal photos are anything to go by, Rihanna isn’t about to start wearing demure maternity dresses and elasticated waist trousers.

When she’s off duty, the pop icon loves baggy jeans, sports jerseys, bomber jackets and baseball caps, so expect to see a lot more of those as her baby bump grows.

Trendy tailoring

RiRi has been rocking oversized suits and wide-leg trousers for a while now. Maybe she’ll continue with the vibe of her pregnancy reveal, wearing blazers unbuttoned to reveal her growing bump.

Glamorous gowns

Rihanna at the European premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

In the past, some of Rihanna’s red carpet gowns have been the type that would look incredible on a mum-to-be, with high waistlines and full skirts.

If the singer attends the Met Gala in May, we might see her in something similar, but with a typically RiRi, high fashion edge.

High heels

No judgment of soon-to-be-mamas who choose to ditch heels when they’re pregnant, but we can’t imagine high heel-lover Rihanna is going to stick to trainers.

It looks as though a pair of pointed-toe stilettos are peeking out from underneath her extra-long jeans in the baby bump reveal pictures, and the singer made showstopping heels a big part of her now-defunct Fenty fashion brand. We think she’ll team her maternity looks with plenty of heeled boots and sandals.

Maternity lingerie

Model Slick Woods famously walked the 2018 Savage X Fenty catwalk show, not just pregnant but actually in labour, giving birth to her son hours later.

Rihanna often models for her lingerie brand, so will she design a dedicated maternity range? We can only hope so…