Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford: Everything you missed from the Off-White fashion show

Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in skintight leather as she was joined by partner ASAP Rocky for the Off-White show at Paris Fashion Week.

The music superstar, who is expecting her first child with the rapper, sported a peach leather minidress to the event, teamed with strappy high-heeled sandals and a shearling coat.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the Off-White show (Vianney Le Caer/AP) (AP)

The show comes just months after the death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, which rocked the fashion industry in November 2021.

The US designer, who came to prominence as rapper Kanye West’s creative director but later made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, died aged 41 after a private battle with cancer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

The front row

Pharrell Williams and Paul Pogba (Vianney Le Caer/AP) (AP)

The show attracted stars including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, Pharrell Williams, footballer Paul Pogba and Tracee Ellis Ross.

The models

Naomi Campbell (Vianney Le Caer/AP) (AP)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appeared topless on the runway, with a large necklace covering her chest.

Kaia Gerber ahead of her mother Cindy Crawford on the runway (Vianney Le Caer/AP) (AP)

Also taking to the catwalk were Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, as well as tennis champion Serena Williams and models Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid wore a bridal-style gown on the runway (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Gerber was clutching a mobile phone and sunglasses as she made her way down the runway in a striking blue skirt and yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the word ‘Pop’.

Gigi Hadid (Vianney Le Caer/AP) (AP)

Gigi Hadid sported an equestrian style blue hat, teamed with a navy bomber jacket and full-length tiered blue skirt.

Serena Williams (Vianney Le Caer/AP) (AP)

Williams wore a skintight mesh dress.

The fashion

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The collection was called: Spaceship Earth: An ‘Imaginary Experience’, and the vibe was certainly futuristic. The quirkier elements of the show included Matrix-inspired sunglasses, what looked like large horse riding helmets, and the most controversial style of the moment: uber-short miniskirts.

The luxe streetwear Abloh did so well was definitely there – from the oversized puffer jackets to the bike shorts – as well as a whole lot of chic tailoring. The show ended with a bevy of ballgowns with T-shirt tops and tulle skirts (just call it the Carrie Bradshaw effect) – as we approach the Baftas and Oscars, we wouldn’t be surprised if Off-White made more than a few appearances on the red carpet.

It is not yet known who will take over from Abloh at the helm of Off-White.