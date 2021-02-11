Rihanna’s Fenty fashion label closes
Rihanna’s fashion line Fenty House, in partnership with the luxury conglomerate LVMH, is closing after less than two years.
However, the Savage X Fenty lingerie line will continue, as will cosmetics lines Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.
LVMH said that Fenty's ready-to-wear clothes would be 'put on hold pending better market conditions.
Fashion analysts say although Rihanna has a huge fanbase, the Fenty label's prices were considered too steep for many of them.
But LVMH and Rihanna pledged to concentrate on the long-term development of the 'Fenty ecosystem.
Rihanna became the first black woman to lead a house under the LVMH brand when the Fenty range launched in spring 2019.
But there have been no posts on the brand's Instagram account since the start of this year and no new collection has appeared since November last year.