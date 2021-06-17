Royal Ascot: See all the most fabulous hats from Ladies’ Day

All eyes are on Royal Ascot for the annual five-day festival that sees jockeys hoping to triumph on the track and racegoers competing in the style stakes.

Hats are mandatory, of course, and Ladies’ Day is when the most magnificent millinery is always seen.

This year has not disappointed, in spite of a smattering of rain…

The Countess of Wessex in the parade ring ahead of the Hampton Court Stakes during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

To go with her forest green dress the Countess of Wessex chose a beige flower- and feather-embellished hat, adding a matching beige face mask.

Royal Ascot 2021 – Day Three (PA Wire)

TV presenter Natalie Pinkham’s curved cream and black hat was topped with a sculptural flourish.

A racegoer wears a fascinator with the word love on it during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

With its rainbow colours and ‘Love’ spelled out on top, this racegoer’s hat looks like an ode to Pride Month.

The Princess Royal arrives for day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

The Princess Royal teamed her lemon yellow coat dress with an ivory coloured hat decorated with a yellow starburst of feathers.

Janette Manrara arrives ahead of day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara was a vision in florals, topping her red, pink and black dress with a saucer-style red hat.

Racegoer Tracy Rose during day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

A hatmaker herself, Tracy Rose pulled out all the stops with her Royal Ascot look, sporting a huge pyramid-shaped creation featuring two giant rosettes and pink bows.

A racegoer poses for a photo on arrival ahead of day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

We’re not sure if it’s meant to, but this racegoer’s hat looks a bit like it’s made out of those long balloons you twist into animal shapes. We love the fuchsia colour though.

A racegoer shelters from the rain under an umbrella as they arrive for day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

A see-through umbrella is an Ascot essential if you want to show off your headgear. This bright blue and yellow hat is giving us distinctly Swedish vibes…

A racegoer arrives ahead of day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

Who needs an umbrella when you’ve got a hat as wide as this? The butterfly-covered creation certainly makes a statement.

Guide dog Jimbo with his owner David Adams (not pictured) attend day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse (PA Wire)

Even the animals are properly attired at Ascot. Doesn’t guide dog Jimbo look adorable in his tiny top hat?