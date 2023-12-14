Royal review: How Kate upped her fashion and beauty game in 2023

As the royal family’s foremost fashion icon, the Princess of Wales is often in the sartorial spotlight.

Aided by assistant Natasha Archer, Kate has continued to evolve her style in recent years, and has impressed royal watchers with her outfit choices in 2023.

“Over the last year Catherine, Princess of Wales, has proven she’s equally adept at showstopping glamour for state occasions and formal events, and casual elegance when carrying out charity engagements,” says Caroline Young, fashion writer and author of The Fabulous Frances Farquharson: The Colourful Life of an American in the Highlands.

“There may be rules for royal dressing, but Catherine’s style isn’t conservative – she embraces fashion-forward garments from both the high street and haute couture in bursts of colour.

“Rather than just keeping it muted with beiges and blues, she often favours warm tones, such as pinks, reds and yellows.”

Plus, the royal’s glam squad always ensure her hair and make-up are perfectly suited to her outfit and the occasion.

Here, we look back at some of Kate’s most memorable fashion and beauty moments of 2023…

McQueen gown

On the Bafta red carpet in February the Princess donned a reworked version of a flowing white Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2019 awards, with the corsage on the shoulder replaced with a flowing cape detailing.

Kate teamed the dress with black opera gloves and clutch bag, finishing her look with a pair of £17.99 statement earrings from Zara, which instantly sold out.

“Kate is keen to prove that you can wear the same dress twice,” Young says.

“She’s often described as the queen of recycling in the way she re-wears old favourites, which fits with the environmental ethos that she champions.”

Erdem suit

Attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March, Kate chose an elegant navy skirt suit with delicate floral embroidery from one of her long-time favourite designers, Erdem.

She paired the two-piece suit with a midnight blue saucer-style hat and had her hair styled in a chic updo that beautifully complemented the ladylike ensemble.

Coronation outfit

Kate was praised for her stunning outfit at the most high-profile royal event of the year, the coronation of the King.

She wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet, over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

In a break from tradition, she decided not to wear a tiara, instead choosing an intricate silver headpiece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen, with her long brown locks twisted into a neat updo.

Spotty dress

Kate has worn trendy London-based designer Alessandra Rich several times in the past few years, including for her appearance at the Order of the Garter service in June.

The vintage-style spotty white dress, teamed with a navy and white feather-trimmed hat, drew comparisons to Diana, Princess of Wales, who wore a similar outfit to Royal Ascot in 1988.

Pink dress

“In June, Kate was on-trend with the blush ‘Ahana’ dress by Beulah worn when she opened the Young V&A,” says Young.

“With its tailored bodice and floaty skirt, it was the hit dress of the summer, but she got there first, having worn it two years before, at Wimbledon.”

The Princess had her glossy locks styled in bouncy waves for the occasion.

Balmain blazer

For her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023, Kate – who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club – chose an Eighties-style mint green blazer by glamorous French fashion house Balmain.

Tapping into the Wimbledon whites theme, she teamed the double-breasted jacket with a white pleated maxi skirt and court heels.

Blazer and twisted braid

On a visit to the Orchard Centre in Sittingbourne in September, the Princess rewore a favourite Zara blazer, but switched up her look with a bold new hairstyle.

Kate’s tresses were twisted into a braided bun which celebrity hairdresser Edward James described as a “polished Princess Leia” look, referencing the Star Wars character.

Purple suit

Opting for another sharp suit for the Shaping Us National Symposium in November, the Princess donned a bright purple two-piece by British designer Emilia Wickstead.

Young admires Kate’s bold, on-trend look: “Throughout 2023 she’s particularly favoured block-coloured blazers and trousers in various hues, a look that is smart and on-point but also lends a more casual, approachable feel.”