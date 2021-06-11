Scent with love: 11 gorgeous grooming gifts for Father’s Day

Looking for a Father’s Day present for a style-conscious guy? Well, look no further. We’ve rounded up a fab selection of ‘smellies’ ready for June 20.

From cologne to candles, bath products to beard oil, these seductively scented selections are sure to impress…

Lush Outback Mate Soap & Dish Set

1. Lush Outback Mate Soap & Dish Set, £20

The perfect pick for eco-warrior dads, not only is this zesty lemongrass scented soap free from plastic packaging, the dish is made from 83% recycled materials, including reclaimed clay from the production of Lush’s Christmas collection. Now that’s what we call squeaky clean.

Crabtree Explore and Evelyn Explore Collection

2. Crabtree and Evelyn Explore and Energise Collection, £42

This chic skin-loving trio of face wash, body lotion and hand cream is fragranced with an invigorating citrus and wood blend.

Chanel Bleu de Chanel All Over Spray

3. Chanel Bleu de Chanel All-over Spray, £61

The latest addition to the Bleu de Chanel family, this fresh body spritz brings the aromatic-woody notes of the much-loved fragrance in a gym-friendly spray.

Shiro Perfume Spice of Life

4. Shiro Perfume Spice of Life, £95 for 50ml

With notes of ginger, black pepper and cardamom, alongside the sweetness of rose and smoky incense, this rich cologne will spice up dad’s morning routine.

Vitruvian Man Father's Day Duo Bundle

5. Vitruvian Man Father’s Day Duo Bundle, £67 (was £84)

From men’s skincare brand Virtruvian Man, this set teams two ginger-infused essentials – anti-pollution cleanser/toner and SPF 20 moisturiser – to refresh and protect skin.

Boy Smells Italian Kush Candle

6. Boy Smells Italian Kush Candle, £36, Space NK

Talk about a high-end choice…this herby hand-poured candle is fragranced with oregano, basil and cannabis leaf notes, as well as Italian-inspired limoncello, pomelo and black pepper.

Diesel Spirit Of The Brave Intense Eau de Parfum and Diesel Sports Bag

7. Diesel Only The Brave Eau de Toilette, £57 for 75ml and Diesel Sports Bag (free with purchase of any Diesel fragrance 75ml or over), The Perfume Shop

Bag an extra gift for dad in the run up to Father’s Day at The Perfume Shop, where you get a stylish sports tote when you buy any Diesel fragrance sized 75ml or more. Our favourite? Only The Brave is a warm, contemporary blend with notes of amber, leather and violet leaf.

FatFace Beard Balm; Beard Oil

8. FatFace Beard Balm, £5.20 (was £6.50) and Beard Oil, £5.20 (was £6.50)

Designed to keep facial fuzz looking, feeling and smelling great, this beard-taming twosome is infused with a manly black pepper and amber fragrance.

Tom Ford Costa Azzurra

9. Tom Ford Costa Azzurra, £85 for 50ml

According to Tom Ford, this citrus-woody scent “captures the relaxed and sexy mood of the Mediterranean – for me, it feels like the ultimate escape”. Who are we to argue with one of the most stylish men on earth?

Baylis & Harding Signature Men's Black Pepper & Ginseng Father's Day 2 Piece Gift Set

10. Baylis & Harding Signature Men’s Black Pepper & Ginseng Father’s Day 2 Piece Gift Set, £7.49, Amazon

Sandalwood and cedar mingle with spicy pepper and ginseng in this shower-ready duo of Hair & Body Wash and Shower Gel.

Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette Refillable

11. Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette Refillable, £66 (was £76) for 100ml, Boots

One of the biggest-selling scents of recent years has had a sustainable makeover. Loved by men and women alike (it contains hedione, which is said to have an aphrodisiac effect), Dior Sauvage is now available in a refillable bottle, meaning you can restock your favourite fragrance without wasting precious resources.