Seductive Valentine’s Day lingerie to suit every size and shape
Looking to spice up your Valentine’s Day? Whether you’re gifting your partner or dressing up yourself, lingerie can make all the difference when it comes to the most romantic night of the year.
This season, it’s all about bold, confidence-boosting colours, and there are sexy styles to flatter every figure. Undress to impress with these perfect pieces…
Ravishing red
Lipsy Red Lace Lightly Padded Plunge Bra, £25; Red Lace Thong, £12, NextRoses are red… and your lingerie should be too if you want to really set your partner’s pulse racing.
A balcony bra (also called a balconette) provides good support for larger bust sizes, and has a lifting effect. The V-shape of a plunge bra, on the other hand, works well under low-cut necklines.
Karen Millen Embroidery And Lace Balcony Bra, £55.20 (was £69); Embroidery And Lace Brazilian, £31.20 (were £39)
Defacto Lace Strappy Triangle Bralette Red, £9
Pretty in pink
(Left to right) Freya Snapshot Uw High Apex Plunge Bra, £28; Freya Snapshot Thong, £10; Love Heart Embroidery Bra, £20 (was £25); Gorgeous Love Heart Embroidery Suspenders and Thong, £16 (was £20), Debenhams (stockings, stylist’s own)
From pastel to bubblegum to fuchsia, there’s a perfect pink for everyone.
This year there’s a big trend for see-through mesh lingerie embellished with beautiful embroidery. To ensure enough support, opt for underwired mesh bras.
Bluebella Marseille Bra Fandango Pink, £36; Marseille Brief Fandango Pink, £18
Bravissimo Valetina Bra, £34
Green with envy
Lovehoney Parisienne Teal Longline Bra and Crotchless Thong Set,£39.99; Moonlit Tropics Satin Robe, £20 (was £34.99); Sheer Light Beige Lace Top Stockings, £8.99
A stunning alternative to the usual lingerie shades, emerald green looks incredible on those with warm skin tones.
Team a longline bra and high-waisted briefs to emphasise your curves and create an hourglass silhouette.
Pour Moi Romance Moulded Set Emerald/Black, £40
New Look Dark Green Eyelash Lace Demi Bra, £15.99; Dark Green Eyelash Lace Brazilian Briefs, £6.99
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox