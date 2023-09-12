See Blake Lively and Halle Berry bring glamour to star-studded Michael Kors fashion show

Blake Lively dazzled in a gold sequinned jumpsuit while attending the Michael Kors catwalk show at New York Fashion Week.

The American actor, 36, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year, wore a Seventies-style tight flared one-piece with a skinny nude belt.

Also attending the spring/summer 2024 show, held on the riverside in Brooklyn, was actor Halle Berry, who wore a low-cut, long-sleeved black midi dress with dual thigh slits teamed with over-the-knee boots.

It was recently announced that the 57-year-old would be teaming up with fellow actor Kate Hudson for the luxury label’s Watch Hunger Stop initiative, providing meals to schools in developing regions in partnership with the United Nations World Food Program.

Actor and director Olivia Wilde chose an autumnal ensemble for the event, pairing shorts and a jumper with a brown tweed coat, knee-high suede boots and a tasseled suede bag.

The 39-year-old wore her blonde hair loose and accessorised with Ray-Ban sunglasses.

American actor Vanessa Hudgens opted for a chic tan-coloured outfit.

The High School Musical star teamed a short jumper dress and wide snakeskin and silver belt with a sweeping cape, knee-high suede boots and mini handbag.

British singer Rita Ora, 32, donned a tight, black asymmetrical vest top and trousers with extra-wide flared hems.

She carried a patent black clutch bag and kept her hair, make-up and accessories minimal.

Opening to strains of Dionne Warwick’s 1963 classic Walk On By, the show’s soundtrack hinted at the direction Kors was taking with his holiday-themed spring/summer collection.

There was a wealth of black and white Sixties-inspired lace mini skirts, crop tops and shift dresses, plus wide chain belts and bell sleeves.

With sequinned dresses, sleek beige tailoring and lots of white lace, this was a summer wardrobe suited to Mykonos, Ibiza or the Hamptons.

There were pops of bubblegum pink and parma violet alongside oversized florals and giraffe print.

“This season, we’re taking everyone on holiday,” designer Michael Kors said in a statement.

“It’s the transcendent joy of getting away, it’s the sweeping romance of a glamorous escape and it’s a jolt of sophisticated, chic optimism.”

The show was rounded off with another Dionne Warwick favourite from the Sixties, with models sashaying in the finale to What The World Needs Now is Love.