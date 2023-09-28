See Cher and Kim Cattrall in power outfits for Balmain fashion show

Kim Cattrall showed off her style credentials with a rare public appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The former Sex And The City star – who recently thrilled fans with a cameo in reboot series And Just Like That – attended the Balmain spring/summer show with her partner Russell Thomas.

Cattrall, 67, was dressed by the brand in a form-fitting shiny black jacket and pencil skirt with gloves and high heels.

The actor carried a matching mini handbag and accessorised her outfit with gold statement earrings.

Cher was the other star guest at the show, wearing a long white jacket with black embroidery over black wide-leg trousers and platform heels.

The iconic singer, 77, cosied up to music executive Alexander Edwards, on the front row. The duo are rumoured to have met at Paris Fashion Week last September.

British actor Jodie Turner-Smith was also dressed in a striking outfit by Balmain.

The 37-year-old wore a voluminous burgundy coat over a hooded black bodysuit topped with a saucer-like black hat.

On the catwalk, creative director Olivier Rousteing unveiled a vibrant, joyful collection inspired by the queen of flowers.

Roses appeared as intricate pink embroidery on a grass green playsuit, in 3D form scattered over corsets and adorned on a shiny red coat.

“It’s the spirit of the rose – the joy, beauty and love associated with that flower – that’s driving this collection,” said the French fashion designer, who has been at the helm of Balmain since 2011.

“Because we all could use a whole lot more joy, beauty and love today.”

Harking back to founder Pierre Balmain’s couture designs of the 1940s and 1950s, Rousteing focused on architectural shapes and smooth curves.

Alongside rose prints, he sent out a variety of looks featuring the house’s signature polka dots.

Beyonce, who previously collaborated with Rousteing on a couture range, wore a polka dot dress custom-made from the SS24 collection during her Renaissance World Tour a few days before the show.

Performing in Houston, the singer donned a spotty black and white gown with a white rosette embellishment and pearl straps teamed with a multi-strand pearl necklace and white opera gloves.

The spring show took place just days after a shocking robbery saw 50 outfits stolen from the brand.

A driver was hijacked on the way to the Balmain HQ, with Rousteing writing on Instagram: “So many people worked so hard to make this collection happen. We are redoing everything.”

The designer added a tribute to his team at the end of his show notes and thanked the authorities for their assistance.

“A big part of working in fashion is always trying to deal as best you can with unexpected setbacks,” he wrote.

“On behalf of the entire Balmain family, many, many thanks to the Paris police, who have been working hard on this case from day one.

“They’ve recovered the stolen van and some of the boxes and they’re still continuing their work. Mille mercis.”