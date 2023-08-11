See Euphoria star Zendaya wear 5 cutting-edge outfits from new designers

Euphoria actor Zendaya is no stranger to wearing big names on the red carpet and for photoshoots.

She’s modelled for luxury fashion houses Valentino and Louis Vuitton, and worn glamorous outfits by Versace and Balmain.

Now, the 26-year-old has turned her attention to up-and-coming brands in a new Smartwater advertising campaign.

The actor – who will appear in Dune: Part Two, which is set for release later this year – was announced as the face of the bottled water brand in 2022.

For the latest campaign, Smartwater has collaborated with the British Fashion Council’s Newgen scheme – an initiative that supports emerging designer talent.

Zendaya has worn five custom outfits from Newgen designers, all hand-picked by ‘image architect’ and former celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Smartwater isn’t the only Coca-Cola-owned brand to make a fashion splash: last year supermodel Kate Moss was appointed the ‘creative director’ of Diet Coke, and has appeared in a series of glamorous advertising campaigns for the drinks range.

Take a look at the five designers who have created looks for Zendaya…

1. Nensi Dojaka

Albanian-born Nensi Dojaka only launched her label in 2019 but has fast become a celebrity favourite – her outfits have been worn by the likes of singers Beyonce and Rita Ora, models Kendall Jenner and Jourdan Dunn, and actor Emma Watson.

For the Smartwater campaign, Dojaka created a flirty blue mini dress with a plunging abstract neckline.

Dojaka told WWD the dress was “an evolution of a signature piece the brand is known for, which is the padded mini corset, and now it evolved into an asymmetric dress with an organic neckline… It’s more tapered at the waist to create a very feminine shape and embrace her body.”

This isn’t the first time Dojaka has dressed Zendaya – the actor wore a sheer gown with heart detailing by the designer for a party after the London premiere of Dune in 2021.

2. Chet Lo

Asian American designer Chet Lo has become known for his boundary-pushing knitwear outfits, worn by everyone from pop star Christina Aguilera to actor Michaela Coel.

The outfit he created for Zendaya is classic for the brand: a bright blue knitted two-piece with a high neck, long sleeves, and the label’s signature spikes.

Lo spoke to Culted about designing for Zendaya: “I’d always seen her in very demure, elegant looks. I thought how fun would it be to put her in something more punky or more girlypop and sexy.”

3. Aaron Esh

London-born Aaron Esh’s designs are all about blurring the boundaries between masculine and feminine, and that’s exactly what he’s done with this outfit.

The centrepiece is a blue waistcoat with a tied halter neck design, which seems to be inspired by the minimalist aesthetic of the Nineties.

Esh only launched his namesake brand in 2022, and in March this year became one of the nine finalists for the prestigious LVMH prize.

4. Conner Ives

In one of the more boundary-pushing outfits of the campaign, American-born designer Conner Ives created what he has called “a demi-couture hoodie”.

This form-fitting lavender ensemble mixes high fashion – a flowing gown and evident craftsmanship – and street style, with the hoodie detailing.

Sustainability is at the heart of Ives’ work, so it’s likely this played into the outfit’s design.

5. Di Petsa

Greek designer Dimitra Petsa – who created the label Di Petsa – has a signature aesthetic: ethereal wet-look outfits that are masterfully crafted. These styles have been worn by model Bella Hadid, singer Shakira and also Zendaya in a previous campaign for beauty brand Lancome.

Now, Zendaya has worn a new version of the wet-look gown: a draped white ensemble with a cut-out at the midriff and an asymmetric neckline.