See inside the UK’s first permanent Glossier store
Christmas has come early for beauty buffs with the arrival of the UK’s first permanent Glossier store.
Following a hugely successful pop-up in 2019, the cult American brand has positioned its first international flagship on King Street in London’s Covent Garden.
The spacious, minimalist shop houses the full range of Glossier skincare, make-up and accessories, giving fans the chance to test and stock up on cosmetics classics such as Boy Brow eyebrow gel, Cloud Paint blusher and Balm Dotcom lip balms as well as recently launched Monochromes eyeshadow palettes.
As for skincare, there’s also a wet bar, allowing visitors to trial fan favourites including Milky Jelly Cleanser and Futuredew Serum, plus the new Universal Pro-Retinol serum.
Exclusive to the London store, the Glossier Passport Holder, £25, comes in the brand’s signature pale pink, with £5 from every sale going to Hatch, the non-profit that helps underrepresented entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses.
Ahead of the Glossier London grand opening on Thursday December 9, take a sneak peek inside the pink paradise…
