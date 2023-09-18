See Kylie Minogue, Rachel Weisz and Jodie Comer don trench coats for Burberry show

Kylie Minogue, Rachel Weisz and Jodie Comer joined stars from the worlds of music, film, fashion and sport to watch Burberry’s London Fashion Week show.

This was Bradford-born Daniel Lee’s second outing at London Fashion Week as creative director of the brand, having taken over from Riccardo Tisci in September 2022.

After choosing Kennington Park as the location for his first show, Lee settled on another green space for this season, setting up a large tent with a green checked print on top in Highbury Fields, north London.

Padam Padam singer Minogue, who performed at London Fashion Week’s opening party, wore a leather-look green coat to watch the show, paired with the unusual colour combination of purple shoes.

Green was a common theme among attendees. Rachel Weisz, who recently starred in TV series Dead Ringers, also wore a green trench coat, but in a matte material and with a more voluminous silhouette, and wide-legged patterned trousers underneath.

Retired long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah opted for a pared-back look that was unmistakably Burberry – a trench coat with the brand’s nova check lining, and the same print emblazoned on his shoes.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer channelled transitional dressing for the occasion, wearing a strapless checked knee-length dress, paired with black riding boots.

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor husband Jason Statham were also in attendance – Huntington-Whiteley in a classic Burberry trench and oversized sunglasses, while Statham wore a black jacket with an olive jumper underneath and matching eyewear.

Naomi Ackie, who portrayed Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody, wore an autumnal outfit of wide-legged green and white checked trousers and diamond-patterned top.

Also picking up on the green and white theme was American actress Gabrielle Union, who wore a tartan coat with a slicked-back hairstyle.

Other attendees included Arsenal footballer Bukayo Saka, Blur singer Damon Albarn, The Banshees Of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan and model Jourdan Dunn, all keen to see Lee unveil his spring/summer 2024 collection.

The outfits on the runway were a much more classic take on the Burberry aesthetic. Lee’s first season received mixed reviews, with some saying Lee strayed from the brand’s DNA and introduced too many quirky elements, such as woollen hats that looked like ducks and hot water bottles used as bags.

For this show, Lee put the focus on Burberry’s signature product,the trench coat. Alongside more traditional cuts, he reimagined the style in multiple ways – with sleeveless versions, cropped styles and a bomber-trench hybrid.

Lee is making bright blue Burberry’s hallmark colour under his tenure, dubbing it Knight Blue in a nod to the knight on the brand’s logo. There were flashes of blue throughout the collection, from collars to check patterns.

The runway was as star-studded as the front row, with some of the biggest names in British fashion on the catwalk. Adwoa Aboah walked in an on-trend set of a patterned shirt and relaxed knee-length shorts, and was joined by models Neelam Gill, Leomie Anderson and Jean Campbell.

Elsewhere on the runway, floral and checked gowns had scooped backs, and an emphasis was put on chic accessories – including oversized belt bags, under-arm handbags and glittering clutches.

Lee tapped into the trend for goth glam make-up in the beauty looks, with many of the models sporting dark lipstick.

While it was a more traditional collection than last season, it still felt fresh and modern, and there was a hint of irreverence at the end, when a male model closed the show in low-rise navy trousers, a statement belt with Burberry’s logo as a buckle, and no shirt.

Lee has been building anticipation for the show with various stunts, such as renaming Bond Street tube station Burberry Street, and taking over Norman’s Cafe in Archway – turning it into a Burberry-style greasy spoon, with lots of blue check and even a visit from former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry.

With a star-studded front row giving their seal of approval and a more wearable collection, it looks like Lee has hit his stride at Burberry.