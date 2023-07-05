Shakira and Camila Cabello sit front row at Viktor and Rolf’s eye-popping haute couture show

Latina pop stars Shakira and Camila Cabello sat next to each other on the front row of the Viktor and Rolf haute couture show in Paris.

Colombian singer Shakira wore a white coat featuring a 3D ‘No’ slogan from the brand’s autumn/winter 2018 collection.

Cuban-born Cabello was dressed in a voluminous black lace mini dress and black platform heels.

The pair were seen chatting as guests took their seats and waited for the show to begin.

Marking 30 years since Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren founded their label in Paris, the autumn/winter collection saw the designers – known for their avant-garde designs – reimagining some of their most iconic looks in the form of swimwear.

One bikini-clad model walked the runway with ‘Dream on’ emblazoned across her body, while another wore a bright yellow swimsuit with an ‘I wish you well’ slogan attached.

Another look referenced last season’s internet-breaking ‘Late stage capitalism waltz’ collection, which featured dresses that appeared to float in mid-air.

The updated version comprised of a nude-coloured swimsuit, worn by the model, and a pink, yellow and blue replica that floated alongside her.

Several models wore swimwear ‘accessorised’ with what appeared to be effigies of Viktor and Rolf.

One of the headless, tuxedo-clad mannequins sat on the models’ shoulders while others were slung around their torsos.

The Dutch duo – who also have a bridalwear line – took their bow at the end of the show wearing the same tuxedos.

There was even a bridal swimsuit – a white halterneck-style, complete with flowing train.

The most mind-boggling outfit came with the finale, and didn’t involve swimwear.

The model wore a tuxedo with red high heels and was draped with three mannequins: one on her shoulders, one on her back and one dragging along the floor with its sleeves tied round her waist.

It was a suitably surreal finish from the pair, who love to poke fun at fashion.