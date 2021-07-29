Shine on: Why summer sequins are the mood-boosting trend we need right now

There was a definite sense that designers were ready to embrace the fun side of fashion at the spring/summer shows. Sequins glitter and a host of other shine-tastic fabrics – usually a mainstay of the autumn/winter collections – were a huge trend at all four major fashion weeks.

In London, Riccardo Tisci sent models out at Burberry in chainmail-style draped dresses, while at Halpern, a metallic mint-green cocktail dress with a fabulous fan-shaped front was one of the standout pieces.

(Burberry/PA)

Balmain and Loewe brought the disco vibes in Paris, with glittery gowns and two-piece co-ord sets in pastel pink and baby blue tones. At Paco Rabanne, models looked like mirror balls, in sassy little dresses constructed from thousands of shiny paillettes. There was even sequin-encrusted tailoring at Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

It’s no surprise that celebrities have embraced the glamorous, glimmering trend on the red carpet, with actors Cynthia Erivo and Jurnee Smollett donning sparkly Louis Vuitton on the red carpet earlier this year during awards season.

And now it’s your turn. With lockdown restrictions easing and travel opportunities and nightlife opening up, party dressing is on the agenda once more, and the high street is awash with glittery garments.

How to style the summer sequins trend? First of all, the colour palette is key. You want to choose cool-toned silver, champagne and pastel shades, rather than yellow-gold or anything that looks too Christmassy right now.

Secondly, this trend is about relaxed glamour, meaning easy-breezy slip dresses, slouchy co-ords and wide-leg trousers – nothing too clingy or restrictive.

Most of all, it’s about having fun. These clothes are destined for the dancefloor, of course, so go forth and shimmy in style.

Here’s our pick of the best party pieces for summer…

(Coast/PA)

Coast Sequin Embellished Animal Shift Dress, £104.25 (was £139; shoes, stylist’s own)

(ASOS/PA)

ASOS Design Jersey Wrap Suit Blazer in Sequin, £35; Hourglass Jersey Slim Suit Trouser in Sequin, £25; Raid Wide Fit Exclusive Sonia Strappy Sandals in Black, £24.99

(Whistles/PA)

Whistles Seema Green Sequin Top, £79 (was £129); Suki Green Sequin Skirt, £89 (was £139)

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Animal Sequin Skirt, £81.75 (was £109)

(River Island/PA)

River Island Silver Sequin Tassel Cami Top, £30; Silver Sequin Tassel Shorts, £32

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Sequin Sleeveless Top, £36.99, Freemans

(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda Sequin Tee, £14

(Marciano/PA)

Marciano Sequin Trousers, £79.50 (were £159), Guess

(Mint Velvet/PA)

Mint Velvet Silver Sequin Midi Dress, £89

(Dune London/PA)

Dune London Magenta Beige Bejewelled T-bar Sandals, £95

(Office/PA)

Office Herself Embellished Stiletto Heels Black With Embellishment, £55