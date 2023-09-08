Should you swap your foundation for a lightweight skin tint?

If you’re looking to streamline your morning beauty routine and create a beautiful your-skin-but-better base, a skin tint might be the answer to your prayers.

Part of the new wave of hybrid make-up heroes, these lightweight complexion perfectors are similar to BB creams or tinted moisturisers, but come with added skincare benefits.

“A skin tint is aimed at evening skin tone and adding hydration rather than helping to hide imperfections,” says Samantha Kendrew, head of education for Mii Cosmetics.

Unlike full-coverage foundation, skin tints are “usually of a much lighter consistency, feel almost weightless when applied to the skin and give sheer coverage”.

Make-up with benefits

Infused with hydrating ingredients, these fluid formulas glide on easily and some contain sunscreen – depending on your skin type, you might not even need moisturiser underneath.

“A skin tint is a great choice if you’re looking for a lighter product to give you a dewy glow,” says Kendrew.

“They are also buildable, so you can create a fuller coverage if you choose to.”

Thanks to a flood of new launches, skin tints are blowing up on TikTok, with beauty influencers raving about their glow-giving effects.

“The ‘no make-up make-up’ trend is hugely popular and a skin tint is a good way to achieve this look,” Kendrew explains.

They are part of the “trend towards enhanced versions of our natural skin as they are so sheer – it gives a barely-there hint of colour so your skin can look its healthiest”.

Dab and blend

The best way to apply a skin tint is using your fingers and after completing your usual skincare routine – just make sure to wash your hands first.

“Apply a small amount of product onto your fingertips – remember you can go in with more and build the coverage as needed,” Kendrew advises.

“Dab the product in small dots on your forehead, cheeks and chin, and blend in circular motions. It’s always worth waiting a few minutes before getting dressed to allow the skin tint to dry completely.”

For a super-quick everyday make-up look, simply add mascara and lip balm, or go glam with a few extra steps.

“You can use concealer with a skin tint to help hide any blemishes or imperfections,” Kendrew says.

“You can also use a brightening concealer under the eyes if you need a little more coverage here to disguise dark circles.”

Add definition to your cheekbones with bronzer or a pop of colour with a warm-toned blusher.

“You want to work with textures that enhance each other,” Kendrew recommends.

“Cream blushers and bronzers are great as they help to enhance that dewy finish rather than a powder formula which can be mattifying.”

Here are five of the best new skin tints to try now…

Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint Moisturising Tinted Serum, £23

Formulated with moisture-giving ceramides and hyaluronic acid plus soothing centella asiatica water, this serum delivers silky, sheer coverage.

Mii Skin Secret Cream Tint SPF25, £24

Combining high-factor sunscreen with encapsulated pigments, this vitamin E and white tea extract-infused tint blends out to create a glowy, radiant finish, and comes in four versatile shades.

Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, £49

With hyaluronic acid and squalane (big hitters in the hydration stakes), this non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t block pores) and vegan skin tint comes in 18 shades.

Delilah Wake Up Radiant Skin Tint, £39

Ideal if you want to add some warmth to your complexion, this tint comes in four shades (opal, amber, bronze and solar) for dewy, sun-kissed skin all year round.

Ciaté Dewy Skin Tint, £29

A cult favourite that’s back after a hiatus, this ultra-dewy formula is what you need to get the coveted ‘glass skin’ glow. Available in 10 shades, it contains vitamin C and hyaluronic acid plus antioxidant-rich yuzu and dragon fruit extracts.