Skinny jeans are back – here’s how to style them

There’s nothing more controversial among the generations than skinny jeans. They stir up a set of mixed emotions. For some, they represent the golden age of fashion, when a fool-proof style would go with any oversized Tee. For others, connotations of millennial drunken days and Catfish and the Bottlemen spring to mind.

One thing is indisputable: they’re having a revival. Whether you’re over the moon or beyond anguished by this revelation – we hear from fashion experts on how to style them – no matter your generation.

Look for elastane-cotton blends

Once upon a time, skinny jeans were nothing but thick cotton denim, nicknamed “drainpipes” for a reason – they were fixedly rigid. However, times have changed, and elastane-cotton blends now mean you can move and breathe in your skinny jeans.

“Don’t take the word skinny too literally,” says celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson, “They need to be tight but not cutting off any circulation – we only look as good as we feel, and when we sit down we don’t want to have to undo any buttons.”

Celebrity stylist, Flick Bartlett says to “think slim, not skinny, and always do the sitting-down test!” The waistband should stay in the same place as when you’re standing.

When it comes to shapes, “Mid or high-rise jeans are often more comfortable and provide better support,” says Nick Drewe, founder of Wethrift, and “low-rise jeans can be restrictive.” And one word of advice for elastane-cotton blends: never tumble-dry them.

TH Flex Como Mid Rise Skinny Jeans, £45, Tommy Hilfiger

1. Indie Sleaze

Nineties and Noughties fashion trends have been slowly creeping back into fashion. The return of Indie Sleaze has seen skinny jeans and ballet pumps make a return, influenced by the recent Amy Winehouse biopic.

If you’re inspired by the rock ‘n’ roll fashion of the early Noughties from London it-girls like Alexa Chung, team your skinny jeans with hyper-oversized silhouettes. “A great way to channel this look is with a leather jacket, band T-shirt and mesh pumps,” says Bartlett.

To dial up the sophistication of your look, take inspiration from present-day Alexa Chung, says Drewe. “Pair your skinny jeans with a striped shirt and layer with a trench coat for the ultimate Parisian style.”

New Look Dark Grey Cotton ‘Doors’ Slogan Print Acid Wash Crew Neck T-Shirt, £6 (was £19.99)

BDG Dex Brown Faux Leather Workwear Jacket, £79, Urban Outfitters

Mint Velvet Black Mesh Ballet Pumps, £99

2. Prim and proper

Despite returning to the mainstream catwalks this year, skinny jeans have long been a favourite of the Princess of Wales. A staple silhouette in Kate’s wardrobe, fashion designer Amanda Wakeley OBE says you can pair your skinny jeans with a crisp white shirt and trainers.

Alternatively, “Pair your skinny jeans with an oversized white shirt, trench coat, and a loafer for that clean, sophisticated look,” says Wakeley.

If you’re more city-centred, Ranson suggests you “team your jeans with clean wardrobe staples, such as a cashmere vest or a plain T-shirt and blazer, and a simple pump for an easy day-to-day look.”

M&S Autograph Pure Cashmere Tipped Detail Knitted Vest, £69

La Redoute Cotton Mix Trench Coat with Press-Stud Fastening, £49.50 (was £99)

Veja Campo Trainers White Natural Leather, £125, Office

3. Cool girl

Who said skinny jeans weren’t cool? Their return shows they’re not the millennial faux-pas they were once associated with.

To channel the ultimate cool-girl vibe, Bartlett says it’s all about balance, “Style an oversized white shirt (tucked in) with your skinnies. Add chunky jewellery, a studded leather belt and metallic kitten heels.”

Wakeley says you can take inspiration from the ultimate cool-girl muses like Kate Moss, “She wears a vintage band T-shirt, a mannish jacket and high ankle boots that elongate the legs.

“Take inspiration from Balenciaga and wear [skinny jeans] with an oversized leather blouson jacket (look out for men’s ones in charity shops), with over-the-knee boots and a blanket-like scarf and sunglasses.”

Zara Pack Of 2 Cowboy Boot Beaded Necklaces, £19.99

Stradivarius High-Heel Platform Sandals, £21.59 (was £35.99)

Wolf Mimi Swirl Shoulder Bag With Scarf in Denim, £199