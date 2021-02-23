From slick buns to floral make-up, all the best beauty looks from London Fashion Week

An all-digital London Fashion Week (LFW) has given us the opportunity to get up close and personal with the autumn/winter 21 collections.

Models used to whip down the catwalk in the blink of an eye, but now we can take to social media and really examine the show or presentation.

This means beauty looks are more important than ever – and this season, LFW didn’t disappoint in that department…

Flowers at Bora Aksu

Bora Aksu’s make-up felt joyfully spring-like. Make-up artist Janeen Witherspoon created dewy skin, natural eyebrows and a stand-out floral arrangement underneath models’ eyes. The feminine, whimsical vibe perfectly matched Bora Aksu’s signature aesthetic.

Slicked back buns at Emilia Wickstead

Emilia Wickstead took inspiration from the age of Old Hollywood – particularly the glamour of Italian movie stars and icons like Grace Kelly. The clothes were structured and elegant, and the hairstyles were just as chic: models wore slicked back low buns – an effortless way to look put together.

Pastel tones at Preen

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi also went for spring tones, with models wearing slicks of lavender eyeshadow. It just goes to show, pastels can work all year round.

Eighties glamour at Molly Goddard

With her love of voluminous gowns, Molly Goddard can always be relied upon to bring the drama at LFW. This season’s beauty look was no different, with models sporting puffed-out hair and fuschia face paint from cheeks to temples. Paired with dresses laden with tulle and bows, the overall aesthetic felt perfect for an Eighties American prom.

Gappy bangs at 16Arlington

If you’ve managed to resist the lockdown urge to cut your own fringe, 16Arlington might convince you otherwise. To go with the minimalist, Nineties vibe of the collection – all black leather and pops of orange – some models styled wet-look hair with short, gappy bangs. On paper it doesn’t sound like the most appealing of looks, but it certainly looked cool – like a modern update on baby bangs.

Models also had invisible, bleached brows, but that’s a trend we’re less tempted by…

Pops of colour at Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia presented its latest menswear collection in a short film called Traces. Make-up was minimal for the models/dancers, save for smudges of bright blue dotted around their faces. The unpolished finish worked well alongside the retro-inspired sportswear on show.

Futuristic looks at Mark Fast

Runway beauty looks aren’t always the easiest to replicate at home, but Mark Fast’s swathes of silver eyeshadow felt infinitely wearable. All you have to do is smudge glittery shadow around your eyes, with no need to worry about precision.