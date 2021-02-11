So long, skinny jeans: 3 major denim trends you need to know about now

In yet another example of how the pandemic has transformed our wardrobes and fashion choices – besides making loungewear our daily uniform and rendering bras almost obsolete – denim has been put on the sartorial backburner of late.

With working from home now the norm for millions of people, the hardwearing fabric, and jeans in particular, have been swapped out in favour of slouchy sweatpants and comfy hoodies.

That doesn’t mean you should cast denim aside completely, though. In fact, we predict there’s going to be a major resurgence of the trusty textile once lockdown restrictions are eased and life picks up again, and you’ll want to get in on the action.

How to do denim in 2021? Here are three denim trends that are going to be huge this year…

1. Jeans

If the thought of squeezing your thighs into a pair of skinny jeans is about as appealing as an up-the-nose Covid test right now, we don’t blame you.

The good news is, baggy jeans are back and there’s a pair to suit every body – from ankle-length straight-leg styles, to super-wide trousers and retro-inspired ‘balloon leg’ jeans.

Damart Tie Neck Print Blouse, from £35; Ankle Grazer Trousers, from £29 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Monsoon Caitlyn Cowl Neck Stitchy Jumper Ivory, currently £30 (was £60); Wide Leg Jeans Blue, £59 (boots, stylist’s own)

Tu at Sainsburys Acid Wash Blue Denim Balloon Leg Jeans, £20

2. Patchwork denim

Giving classic blue denim a fashion-forward edge, patchwork pieces make more of a statement. But they’re still easy to style through the seasons, with chunky knits now and floaty blouses in spring.

Look out, too, for sustainable fashion collections crafted from recycled denim off-cuts.

Desigual Upcycled Denim Biker Jacket, £179; Slim T-shirt Recycled Textures, £64; Upcycled Denim Mini-skirt, £94

Boohoo Patchwork Denim Jacket, £29.75 (was £35)

The Ragged Priest Mom Jeans in Patchwork Stripe, £55, ASOS

3. Denim dresses

An easy-to-wear alternative to the floral midi dresses that have dominated for the last few summers, a denim dress will work hard in your wardrobe.

A denim shirtdress is an ideal transitional piece. Wear yours layered over a roll-neck top and tights on cooler days, or with bare legs and sandals come summer.

Hush Fernie Denim Smock Dress, £75; Hutton Studded Sandals, £89

Coast Puff Sleeve Fitted Denim Mini Dress, £41.30 (was £59); 15 Denier Tights, £7 (were £10); Suedette Block Heel Boots, £48.30 (were £69)

Guess Relaxed Fit Denim Dress, £95

River Island Blue Denim Mini Shirt Dress, £50